Plumbing Expert Jared Voss of Voss Brothers Plumbing & Heating Advises on Replacing Faucets Yourself in HelloNation Magazine

CLINTON, Iowa, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What mistakes should homeowners avoid when replacing a faucet on their own? According to HelloNation , one of the most common errors during a DIY faucet replacement is failing to shut off the water supply before beginning the work. This often results in unexpected flooding, soaked cabinetry, and potential long-term damage. Jared Voss of Voss Brothers Plumbing & Heating Inc. in Clinton, Iowa, shares his expertise to help homeowners avoid such setbacks.

The article outlines key considerations often missed during faucet replacements, including compatibility between the new fixture and the existing sink configuration. Many homeowners overlook important measurements or fail to recognize differences in faucet types like single-hole, centerset, or widespread styles. According to Voss, this can lead to unnecessary purchases, returns, or even needing to replace the sink altogether.

Thread damage, improper alignment, and missing gaskets are additional issues that can lead to small but persistent leaks. Over-tightening or using the wrong tools can strip threads or crack connectors, resulting in plumbing problems that may go unnoticed until serious water damage occurs. Voss emphasizes the importance of proper preparation, checking supply line compatibility, and inspecting for leaks after installation.

Understanding the plumbing beneath the sink is essential before attempting a replacement. In older homes, especially, mismatched connections or corroded shut-off valves can add complexity to what initially seems like a basic DIY project. Homeowners are encouraged to consult a professional if they encounter any uncertainty during the process.

These tips and more are highlighted in the HelloNation article, Common Mistakes with DIY Faucet Replacements , where Jared Voss of Voss Brothers Plumbing & Heating Inc. helps readers identify and avoid costly mistakes with DIY faucet installations.