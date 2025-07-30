Bathroom Vanity Expert Jeff Wise of Solid Surfaces Offers Advice on Bathroom Surface Tops in HelloNation Magazine

COLUMBIA, S.C., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should homeowners consider when selecting a bathroom vanity top to ensure it lasts? In a featured article for HelloNation , Jeff Wise of Solid Surfaces, Inc in Columbia, South Carolina explains why the type of material chosen for a vanity top plays a more critical role than most people realize, especially in humid environments like bathrooms.

Many homeowners are drawn to affordable options such as laminate or inexpensive wood, but these materials often fall short under constant exposure to moisture. As Wise highlights, these lower-cost choices can warp, stain, or peel over time, leading to avoidable maintenance or even premature replacement. Instead, he recommends durable, non-porous surfaces such as quartz, granite, or solid-surface acrylics, which resist water absorption and are less likely to develop mold or bacteria issues.

Solid, non-porous materials not only enhance hygiene but also simplify long-term maintenance. Wise explains that these surfaces provide both aesthetic appeal and functional performance, offering homeowners a more reliable return on their investment. For anyone planning a bathroom remodel or vanity upgrade, the article makes clear that careful vanity top selection—especially material choice—can make a lasting difference.

The full article, titled What Most People Miss When Choosing a Vanity Top , explores key considerations and expert advice from Jeff Wise to help homeowners choose wisely in high-moisture bathroom settings.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

