happn unveils AI-powered tool to redefine date planning

PARIS, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-life dating app happn, has launched Perfect Date — a world-first generative AI feature powered by large language models (LLMs). It helps users move from chatting to meeting-up through tailored location suggestions based on their habits, favorite spots, interests, and geolocation.

Emotional AI designed to boost compatibility

Planning a date can be stressful, often leading to cancellations. As such many now use AI for inspiration, ideas and conversation tips, reflecting a shift in modern dating. Choosing where to go shouldn't fall on one person, and research shows happn users are interested in a built-in feature to help them find the perfect place, based on mutual interests with a date.

Perfect Date does just that. Once in the conversation, users specify an area, and the feature suggests up to five compatible options — from cultural activities, to recommendations for bars and more.

The feature goes beyond basic preference matching. Through a combination of LLM-driven insights, contextual cues, personality insights, and location data it recommends venues suited to both people. The system blends human intuition with AI logic, offering suggestions while leaving the final choice to the users. Its strength lies in the way it balances human perception and algorithmic logic – in other words, the AI makes suggestions, but leaves the final decision to both users.

Using AI ethically in the digital dating industry

Perfect Date is more subtle than other AI assistants, and can only be activated within the right context, when prompted by the user. It reflects happn’s user-first philosophy: AI should support, not steer, keeping control in the users hands.

With Perfect Date, happn has strengthened its unique approach to dating: emotional, contextual, and local, while always helping to create real-life connections. In a rapidly evolving industry, happn stands out with this technology, which supports – but never replaces – human interaction. The result? More ease when using the app, less pressure, and ultimately, dating experiences that reflect the people behind them.

Karima Ben Abdelmalek, CEO & President of happn, comments: "AI shouldn’t make decisions for users. Instead, it should help them unlock a path to bring the conversation back toward real-life situations. With Perfect Date, our goal is to help people reconnect without forcing them into a one-size-fits-all solution. We’re making it easier, reducing the pressure, and helping provide experiences that reflect who our users really are."

