Homeowners Insurance Expert Kim Riha of Accredited Insurance Group Offers Guidance for New Buyers in HelloNation Magazine

OMAHA, Neb., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should first-time buyers know about homeowners insurance before closing on their new home? That’s the central question addressed by Kim Riha of Accredited Insurance Group in Omaha, Nebraska, who shares detailed guidance for new homeowners in a featured article on HelloNation . Riha explains that homeowners insurance is more than a formality — it is a comprehensive risk management tool that protects property and personal belongings from damage or loss. From structural repairs due to storm damage to claims involving theft or fire, understanding the structure of a policy is crucial for confident homeownership.

Riha emphasizes the importance of insuring a home based on its replacement cost, not its purchase price. This distinction ensures that the policy can fully cover the cost of rebuilding in today’s market conditions. She also advises new buyers to review policy exclusions closely. Standard policies typically exclude coverage for floods and earthquakes, making it essential to consider additional endorsements depending on geographic location.

Other key insights include how to select between actual cash value and replacement-cost coverage for personal belongings, the significance of liability protection in the event of accidents on the property, and the role of annual policy reviews. These reviews are especially important after renovations or when acquiring high-value items, as coverage may need to be adjusted accordingly.

In the article First-Time Buyer? Here’s What to Know About Homeowners Insurance Kim Riha of Accredited Insurance Group helps demystify the core components of homeowners insurance, giving first-time buyers the clarity they need to make informed decisions.

