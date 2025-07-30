Orion Announces up to $7M in LED Lighting and Electrical Infrastructure Engagements with Three Major Automotive Industry Customers

MANITOWOC, Wis., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting, electric vehicle (EV) charging stations and maintenance services solutions, today announced that it has secured LED lighting and Electrical Infrastructure engagements representing revenue of up to $7M in FY 2026 from long-time automotive industry customers in North America.

Orion’s automotive-industry engagements — consisting of deployments and upgrades of LED Lighting and Electrical Infrastructure, along with ongoing managed services — have begun in several manufacturing and distribution facilities in North America. The facilities are owned primarily by three major automotive industry customers, including two global leaders that are among the most prominent automakers in North America. The engagements are part of an ongoing updating of the LED lighting and electrical infrastructure of manufacturing and distribution facilities operated by all three customers. The contracts illustrate Orion’s long-term incumbency as a key lighting and electrical contracting provider to the top tier of North America’s automakers.

Orion Chief Executive Officer Sally Washlow plans to review the company’s expanding automotive market leadership and growing new-business pipeline on its first quarter conference call on Wednesday, August 6, 2025. With Ms. Washlow now in her first full quarter as CEO, Orion expects to approach or achieve positive adjusted EBITDA on revenue growing to approximately $84M in FY’26.

“The decades-long trust in Orion we have built with automakers and other manufacturers is a key asset for our company as they contemplate broad based upgrades in their plants,” said Ms. Washlow. “The re-shoring, refurbishing and rebuilding of American manufacturing facilities is driving increased demand for installation, rebuilding and maintenance of LED lighting and Electrical Infrastructure. We are proud to build on these long term relationships to execute their LED lighting project needs as well as their electrical infrastructure improvements.”

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides energy efficiency and clean tech solutions, including LED lighting and controls, electrical vehicle (EV) charging solutions, and maintenance services. Orion specializes in turnkey design-through-installation solutions for large national customers as well as projects through ESCO and distribution partners, with a commitment to helping customers achieve their business and environmental goals with healthy, safe, and sustainable solutions that reduce their carbon footprint and enhance business performance.

Orion is committed to operating responsibly throughout all areas of our organization. Learn more about our sustainability and governance priorities, goals and progress here, or visit our website at www.orionlighting.com.

