Reed’s Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call for August 13 at 8:30 a.m. ET

NORWALK, Conn., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reed’s, Inc. (OTCQX: REED) (“Reed’s” or the “Company”), owner of the nation’s leading portfolio of handcrafted, natural ginger beverages, will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Reed’s management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025

Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern time

Toll-free dial-in number: (800) 717-1738

International dial-in number: (646) 307-1865

Conference ID: 89617

Webcast: Reed’s Q2 2025 Conference Call

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the company’s investor relations team at (720) 330-2829.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investor.reedsinc.com.

About Reed's, Inc.

Reed’s is an innovative company and category leader that provides the world with high quality, premium and better-for-you sodas. Established in 1989, Reed's is a leader in craft beverages under the Reed’s®, Virgil’s® and Flying Cauldron® brand names. The Company’s beverages are now sold in over 32,000 stores nationwide.

Reed’s is known as America's original ginger beer brand. Crafted using real ginger and premium ingredients, Reed’s portfolio includes ginger beers, ginger ales, ready-to- drink ginger mules and hard ginger ales in both classic and zero sugar varieties. The brand also recently launched a new functional soda line featuring adaptogenic ingredients.

Virgil's® is an award-winning line of craft sodas, made with the finest natural ingredients and without GMOs or artificial preservatives. The brand offers an array of great tasting, bold flavored sodas including Root Beer, Vanilla Cream, Black Cherry, Orange Cream, and Cola.

Flying Cauldron® is a non-alcoholic butterscotch beer prized for its creamy vanilla and butterscotch flavors. Sought after by beverage aficionados, Flying Cauldron is made with natural ingredients and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, preservatives, gluten, or caffeine.

For more information, visit drinkreeds.com, virgils.com and flyingcauldron.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Sean Mansouri, CFA or Aaron D’Souza

Elevate IR

ir@reedsinc.com

(720) 330-2829