Gateway Group Announces Preliminary Sponsors and Presenting Companies for 2025 Gateway Conference

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Group (“Gateway”), a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm, today announced the initial sponsors and presenting companies confirmed for its annual Gateway Conference taking place at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco on September 3rd and 4th.

The conference is expected to host more than 300 institutional investors and analysts for two days of company presentations and curated one-on-one meetings with executives from high-growth public and private companies across the tech, AI, cleantech, consumer, financial services, and industrials sectors.

“We appreciate the strong support from our sponsors and the impressive set of companies already confirmed for this year,” said Scott Liolios, founder and president of Gateway Group. “The initial lineup reflects a diverse mix of compelling opportunities as well as exciting undiscovered businesses that collectively make this event a must-attend conference year after year. We look forward to announcing additional sponsors and presenting companies over the next several weeks.”

Conference Sponsorship as of July 30

The Gateway Conference is sponsored by leading firms servicing the financial community. The event provides a rich environment for business development and an effective marketing platform to reach key corporate decision makers.



Gold sponsors:

Roth Capital Partners

Texas Capital Securities

Lake Street Capital Markets

Silver sponsors:

CBIZ

Notified

Stocktwits

Bronze sponsors:

The Nuvo Group

Perkins Coie



Sponsorships are currently available at the Gold, Silver, and Bronze levels. For additional information regarding sponsorship opportunities, please email conference@gateway-grp.com.

Retail Investor Reach

Gateway is partnering with Stocktwits to bring The Daily Rip Live, hosted by journalist Katie Perry, to the 2025 Gateway Conference. The $5,000 Executive Interview Package offers presenting companies a high-impact spotlight, including live or pre-recorded interviews streamed across Stocktwits.com and its social channels, plus a livestream of the company’s conference presentation on the Stocktwits platform. It also features a retail investor audit and a strategic consultation session with Stocktwits, as well as a custom executive insight video ready for LinkedIn and X. Additional information, including how to sign up, will be shared in the coming weeks.

Presenting Companies as of July 30 – Subject to Change

The latest schedule of presenting companies is being provided below and will be regularly updated on the Gateway Conference website.



Artificial Intelligence and Digital Infrastructure

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD)

Fusemachines (NASDAQ: CSLM)



Business Services

Amaze Holdings (NYSE: AMZE)

Atlantic International (NASDAQ: ATLN)

BBSI (NASDAQ: BBSI)

Kelly Services (NASDAQ: KELYA)

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE: UTI)

zSpace (NASDAQ: ZSPC)



Clean Tech

Amprius (NYSE: AMPX)

Anaergia, Inc. (TSX: ANRG)

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ: TYGO)

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS)



Consumer

a.k.a Brands (NYSE: AKA)

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ: BYRN)

Canada Packers (TSX: MFI)

Events.com (NYSE: CNDA)

Gaia (NASDAQ: GAIA)

Inspirato (NASDAQ: ISPO)

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ: MSS)

Nature's Sunshine (NASDAQ: NATR)

Perfect Moment (NYSE: PMNT)

Sow Good (NASDAQ: SOWG)

Synergy CHC (NASDAQ: SNYR)

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSE: VENU)



Energy and Industrials

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ: ACNT)

Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE: BW)

Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN)

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KE)

North American Construction Group (NYSE: NOA)

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NYSE: SEI)

Vantage Corp. (NYSE: VNTG)



Financial Services/FinTech

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK)

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ: BTM)

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ: CPSS)

DeFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DEFT)

Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ: FTHM)

HCI Group (NYSE: HCI)



Technology

Airgain (NASDAQ: AIRG)

Anterix (NASDAQ: ATEX)

Aware (NASDAQ: AWRE)

FastTrack (NASDAQ: FTRK)

GCT Semiconductor (NYSE: GCTS)

HeartCore (NASDAQ: HTCR)

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ: LINK)

Jet.AI (NASDAQ: JTAI)

Kaltura (NASDAQ: KLTR)

Lantronix (NASDAQ: LTRX)

Locafy (NASDAQ: LCFY)

Nerdy (NYSE: NRDY)

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA)

Optex (NASDAQ: OPXS)

Quarterhill (TSX: QTRH)

Snail Games (NASDAQ: SNAL)

SoundThinking (NASDAQ: SSTI)

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL)

WidePoint (NYSE: WYY)



Invitation requests can be made through the conference website or via email at conference@gateway-grp.com.



