Hollister Puts Emerging Artists Center Stage as The Official Presenting Partner of Lollapalooza Aftershows

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hollister Co. (Hollister), a brand of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), is excited to kick off its official presenting partnership of the 2025 Lollapalooza Aftershows in Chicago starting this Wednesday, July 30 through Sunday, Aug. 3. The 88-show series will bring emerging talent to 30 venues, including the iconic House of Blues Chicago, for intimate performances that extend the festival beyond the main stage.

As part of the partnership, Hollister will produce three Aftershows featuring Gigi Perez, Max McNown and Wyatt Flores—all artists making their Lollapalooza debuts this year. Each performance will feature Hollister-designed spaces reflective of each individual artists’ vision, free food from artist-favorite food trucks, customized keepsakes and other fan-focused experiences that highlight the brand’s commitment to music and youth culture.

For Hollister, the partnership builds on a longstanding relationship with music, from in-store concerts with artists like Fall Out Boy to campaigns with Khalid and Noah Cyrus. Most recently, the brand launched Hollister Feel Good Fest in 2024, a touring concert series that brought live performances to high schools and other locations across the country with headliners including Benson Boone and JVKE.

“Lollapalooza is a powerful platform for new voices, and we’re proud to support this incredible roster of emerging talent,” said Carey Krug, Chief Marketing Officer at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “Music is core to our brand and our customers. By evolving Hollister Feel Good Fest, we're expanding the ways in which we show up to connect artists and fans in a more personal and memorable way that aligns with the moments that matter most to them.”

The 2025 Hollister Feel Good Fest lineup expanded to include more talent such as Avery Anna, Adrien Nuñez, The Castellows, Gigi Perez, Jessica Baio, Max McNown, Natalie Jane and Wyatt Flores; all gaining traction in Gen Z’s music rotation. The 2025 Lollapalooza Aftershows presented by Hollister featuring Perez, McNown, and Flores bring Hollister’s mission to life, by amplifying rising artists and creating culturally relevant moments.

Live Nation, the leading producer of the festival, has continued to expand the Lollapalooza experience beyond Grant Park. “Lollapalooza Aftershows have become a ritual for fans,” said Maureen Ford, President of National and Festival Sales, Media & Sponsorship at Live Nation. “They offer rare, up-close access to the artists shaping what’s next. It’s exactly the kind of connection fans are looking for. Hollister is taking these shows to the next level by creating spaces that reflect each artist’s world and draw fans deeper into the experience.”

Hollister Feel Good Fest artists will play Aftershows on Thursday, July 31 and Friday, Aug.1. Follow Hollister on Instagram and TikTok for real-time festival and Aftershow coverage.

