EXL and Genesys collaborate to transform customer experiences with AI-driven insights and intelligent orchestration

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS), a global data and AI company, and Genesys®, a global cloud leader in AI-powered experience orchestration, announced a collaboration to transform customer engagement and business operations across industries. By combining EXL’s advanced data, AI and domain expertise with Genesys’ industry-leading Contact Center as a Service platform, this collaboration will enable organizations to leverage data-driven insights, enhance customer engagement and drive meaningful business outcomes.

By integrating EXL’s data and AI capabilities into the Genesys orchestration engine, enterprises gain the ability to transform customer interaction into a strategic lever for improving experience and fostering growth. Leveraging a real-time, 360-degree customer view built from enriched first- and third-party data, EXL enables improved identification of customer intent, life events, and behavioral signals. These insights fuel intelligent routing and decisioning across critical inbound use cases over various customer channels—including fraud detection, complaint resolution, collections, dispute handling, account opening, and real-time identification of up-sell and cross-sell opportunities—optimizing both service efficiency and revenue capture for various industries.

“Today’s customers don’t just want better experiences – they demand seamless, intuitive interactions powered by real-time intelligence,” said Anand “Andy” Logani, chief digital and AI officer at EXL. “By bringing together EXL’s data-driven expertise and agentic solutions with the Genesys Cloud platform, we’re enabling companies to transform customer engagement and deliver measurable, lasting impact.”

Together, EXL and Genesys will deliver results by combining AI-driven next-best-action models with omnichannel engagement to create a differentiated, data-powered customer experience platform that boosts conversion rates, accelerates value realization, and enhances customer lifetime value, driving operational efficiency and measurable business impact at an enterprise scale.

“Enterprises need to move beyond traditional marketing tactics and embrace AI-driven, data-first approaches,” said David Porter, managing director banking, finance services, and insurance at Genesys. “Partnering with EXL allows us to bring our industry-leading AI capabilities to a broader audience, helping institutions enhance customer journeys with precision and agility.”

The joint offering empowers enterprises across industries – including insurance, banking, healthcare and retail – to unlock greater engagement, satisfaction, and long-term loyalty through intelligent personalization and predictive engagement.

To learn how EXL and Genesys can help empower your organization visit, here.

About EXL

EXL (NASDAQ: EXLS) is a global data and AI company that offers services and solutions to reinvent client business models, drive better outcomes and unlock growth with speed. EXL harnesses the power of data, AI, and deep industry knowledge to transform businesses, including the world’s leading corporations in industries including insurance, healthcare, banking and capital markets, retail, communications and media, and energy and infrastructure, among others. EXL was founded in 1999 with the core values of innovation, collaboration, excellence, integrity and respect. We are headquartered in New York and have approximately 61,000 employees spanning six continents. For more information, visit www.exlservice.com.

About Genesys

Genesys empowers more than 8,000 organizations in over 100 countries to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for customers and employees. Through Genesys Cloud, the #1 AI-Powered Experience Orchestration platform, Genesys delivers the future of CX to organizations of all sizes so they can provide empathetic, personalized experience at scale. As the trusted, all-in-one platform born in the cloud, Genesys Cloud accelerates growth for organizations by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer experience at the right time, while driving stronger workforce engagement, efficiency and operational improvements.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You should not place undue reliance on those statements because they are subject to numerous uncertainties and factors relating to EXL's operations and business environment, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond EXL’s control. Forward-looking statements include information concerning EXL’s possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of its business strategy. These statements may include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate” or similar expressions. These statements are based on assumptions that we have made in light of management's experience in the industry as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. You should understand that these statements are not guarantees of performance or results. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although EXL believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, you should be aware that many factors could affect EXL’s actual financial results or results of operations and could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These factors, which include our ability to maintain and grow client demand, our ability to hire and retain sufficiently trained employees, and our ability to accurately estimate and/or manage costs, rising interest rates, rising inflation, recessionary economic trends, and ability to successfully integrate strategic acquisitions, are discussed in more detail in EXL’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including EXL’s Annual Report on Form 10- K. You should keep in mind that any forward-looking statement made herein, or elsewhere, speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible to predict these events or how they may affect EXL. EXL has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

