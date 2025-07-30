New machinery and equipment arrive at Graphjet’s factory

New York, United States, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphjet Technology (“Graphjet” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the successful arrival of its new machineries and equipment to its factory in Malaysia today, as planned.

The arrival of its new machineries and equipment coincides with the arrival of a specialist from the supplier to install and commission the new machineries and equipment. The installation is scheduled to be completed within a week and the new machineries and equipment will undergo a comprehensive test run to ensure all equipment operates efficiently and meets required performance standards. Once operational, the new system is expected to play a key role in supporting Graphjet’s growth especially with the growing demand of graphite and graphene in the United States and around the world.

“With the surging demand for specialised chips, especially AI chips, many manufacturers have and will be expanding their advanced semiconductor manufacturing plants. This is evident from the chipmaking agreement signed between Tesla and Samsung, investment by TSMC into the advanced semiconductor manufacturing in United States by an additional $100 billion, and Nvidia building supercomputers manufacturing plant in Texas.

Graphjet stands to gain from the expansion of advanced semiconductor manufacturers and from the new machineries and equipment, which will serve to boost our production by approximately 7 times and would be the beginning of our plan to ramp up of our production to cater to the needs of the industry.” says Chris Lai, CEO of Graphjet.

About Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd.

Graphjet Technology Sdn. Bhd. (Nasdaq: GTI) was founded in 2019 in Malaysia as an innovative graphene and graphite producer. Graphjet Technology has the world’s first patented technology to recycle palm kernel shells generated in the production of palm seed oil to produce single layer graphene and artificial graphite. Graphjet’s sustainable production methods utilizing palm kernel shells, a waste agricultural product that is common in Malaysia, will set a new shift in graphite and graphene supply chain of the world. For more information, please visit https://www.graphjettech.com/ .

