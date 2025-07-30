Managing Reinsurance Claims Issues and Best Practices Training Course | Learn Key Contract Clauses, Navigate Long-tail Claims, and Understand Run-off Impacts (ONLINE EVENT: October 2, 2025)

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Current Issues and Best Practice for Managing Reinsurance Claims Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This one-day practical seminar focuses on the key current issues and best practice to enable reinsurance professionals to deliver efficient and service driven claims management.

It is vital for all reinsurers to operate efficient and cost-effective claims management systems to control cost and deliver high levels of service. This is now recognised at a strategic and board level so it's essential to keep up-to-speed with new developments.

During this programme you will benefit from the expert practical experience of our speaker on claims management systems, contract clauses, the approval process and guidelines, long tail claims and the impact of run-off and insolvency. Drawing on extensive experience the programme will highlight issues that can be problematic, efficiencies that can be incorporated using recent cases and industry examples as a reference.

Benefits of attending

By attending this event you will:

Learn to identify the key contract clauses that affect claims

to identify the key contract clauses that affect claims Understand the importance of clauses being conditions precedent

Get to grips with the practical and legal effects of an inspection of records

Get up to date with current developments affecting the UK/US reinsurance market

Explore the reinsurance claims approval process and the pitfalls you might meet

Understand the documentation difficulties encountered when dealing with long-tail claims

Examine run-off and insolvency and the impact on reinsurance claims

Expand your knowledge of the Lloyds London Market Electronic Claims File

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

This course has been specially designed for:

Reinsurance claims specialists

In-house lawyers

Run-off managers

Claims managers and underwriters

Reinsurance technicians

Wordings specialists

Brokers

Actuaries and other professional advisers

Key Topics Covered:

Key contract clauses from a reinsurance claims perspective - Part 1

Scope of business covered

Commencement and termination

Definitions of loss occurrence and of one risk

Follow the settlements and follow the fortunes

Key contract clauses from a reinsurance claims perspective - Part 2

Claims cooperation clauses and claims control clauses

Importance of clauses being conditions precedent: Previous position under the Marine Insurance Act 1906 Impact of UK Insurance Contracts Act 2015

Notification of loss

Impact of recent cases

Inspection of records

Why inspect?

On what basis?

Review of sample clauses

The practical and legal effects of an inspection

Confidentiality agreements and protocols

Current developments in the US/UK affecting the reinsurance market

Lead paint litigation

Other public nuisance claims

Asbestos/US - still going strong

Asbestos/UK - on the rise and yet to peak

Pharmaceuticals and medical devices/US

US - mould/Chinese drywall

US/UK - COVID-19

US/UK case law concerning discovery obligations on reinsurers

Recent cases on insolvency-related issues and on discovery issues

Long tail claims and the difficulties in tracking down relevant documentation

Why are long tail claims different?

Documentation - policy and claims

What types of documents exist?

How? Research, sources and records

Reinsurance claims management - US v the UK v Continental Europe

Introduction to reinsurance claims management

US claims management

UK claims management

Continental European claims management

Conclusion

Run-Off and insolvency and its impact on reinsurance claims

How to assess the likelihood of reinsurer insolvency

Obligations of the insolvent reinsurer to the cedant

The domino effect

Alternatives to insolvency

London Market electronic claims file

History - London Market principles

Outline of the system

Legal framework - the repository rules/SP&P

Implementation - Lloyd's/companies

Latest developments and upgrades

Lloyds Claims Transformation Project

