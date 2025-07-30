Managing Reinsurance Claims Issues and Best Practices Training Course | Learn Key Contract Clauses, Navigate Long-tail Claims, and Understand Run-off Impacts (ONLINE EVENT: October 2, 2025)

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Key Current Issues and Best Practice for Managing Reinsurance Claims Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This one-day practical seminar focuses on the key current issues and best practice to enable reinsurance professionals to deliver efficient and service driven claims management.
It is vital for all reinsurers to operate efficient and cost-effective claims management systems to control cost and deliver high levels of service. This is now recognised at a strategic and board level so it's essential to keep up-to-speed with new developments.
During this programme you will benefit from the expert practical experience of our speaker on claims management systems, contract clauses, the approval process and guidelines, long tail claims and the impact of run-off and insolvency. Drawing on extensive experience the programme will highlight issues that can be problematic, efficiencies that can be incorporated using recent cases and industry examples as a reference.
Benefits of attending
By attending this event you will:
- Learn to identify the key contract clauses that affect claims
- Understand the importance of clauses being conditions precedent
- Get to grips with the practical and legal effects of an inspection of records
- Get up to date with current developments affecting the UK/US reinsurance market
- Explore the reinsurance claims approval process and the pitfalls you might meet
- Understand the documentation difficulties encountered when dealing with long-tail claims
- Examine run-off and insolvency and the impact on reinsurance claims
- Expand your knowledge of the Lloyds London Market Electronic Claims File
Certifications:
- CPD: 6 hours for your records
- Certificate of completion
Who Should Attend:
This course has been specially designed for:
- Reinsurance claims specialists
- In-house lawyers
- Run-off managers
- Claims managers and underwriters
- Reinsurance technicians
- Wordings specialists
- Brokers
- Actuaries and other professional advisers
Key Topics Covered:
Key contract clauses from a reinsurance claims perspective - Part 1
- Scope of business covered
- Commencement and termination
- Definitions of loss occurrence and of one risk
- Follow the settlements and follow the fortunes
Key contract clauses from a reinsurance claims perspective - Part 2
- Claims cooperation clauses and claims control clauses
- Importance of clauses being conditions precedent:
- Previous position under the Marine Insurance Act 1906
- Impact of UK Insurance Contracts Act 2015
- Notification of loss
- Impact of recent cases
Inspection of records
- Why inspect?
- On what basis?
- Review of sample clauses
- The practical and legal effects of an inspection
- Confidentiality agreements and protocols
Current developments in the US/UK affecting the reinsurance market
- Lead paint litigation
- Other public nuisance claims
- Asbestos/US - still going strong
- Asbestos/UK - on the rise and yet to peak
- Pharmaceuticals and medical devices/US
- US - mould/Chinese drywall
- US/UK - COVID-19
- US/UK case law concerning discovery obligations on reinsurers
- Recent cases on insolvency-related issues and on discovery issues
Long tail claims and the difficulties in tracking down relevant documentation
- Why are long tail claims different?
- Documentation - policy and claims
- What types of documents exist?
- How? Research, sources and records
Reinsurance claims management - US v the UK v Continental Europe
- Introduction to reinsurance claims management
- US claims management
- UK claims management
- Continental European claims management
- Conclusion
Run-Off and insolvency and its impact on reinsurance claims
- How to assess the likelihood of reinsurer insolvency
- Obligations of the insolvent reinsurer to the cedant
- The domino effect
- Alternatives to insolvency
London Market electronic claims file
- History - London Market principles
- Outline of the system
- Legal framework - the repository rules/SP&P
- Implementation - Lloyd's/companies
- Latest developments and upgrades
- Lloyds Claims Transformation Project
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rrd100
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.