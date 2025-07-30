New York Academy of Medicine Welcomes Three Visionary Leaders to Its Board of Trustees

New York, NY, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) has appointed three nationally recognized health leaders to its Board of Trustees, reinforcing its commitment to healthier, longer lives for everyone: Debra Albert, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC; Lorna Friedman, MD, MBA; and Jen Radin, MBA, MPH.

“NYAM is thrilled to welcome these innovative health leaders to our Board of Trustees,” said Ann Kurth, PhD, CNM, MPH, President of New York Academy of Medicine. “Their diverse expertise and unwavering commitment to health equity will accelerate our mission and deepen our impact across communities.”

The addition of these new trustees underscores NYAM’s bold vision: a world where everyone has what they need to live healthier, longer lives. With decades of leadership in nursing, global health strategy, and health innovation, this new cohort will help steer NYAM’s future-facing initiatives.

“I extend a heartfelt welcome to our newest Trustees, whose dedication, wisdom, and passion will strengthen our work at this critical moment in public health,” said Wayne J. Riley, MD, MPH, MBA, MACP, NYAM Board Chair and President of SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University.

“I am honored to join the Board of New York Academy of Medicine and the incredible group of Trustees who are collaborating to support the mission of extending healthspan for all populations in New York City by focusing on healthy births, greater longevity for aging adults, and urban strategies for living on a warming planet,” said Jen Radin, MPH, MBA. “It’s truly an honor to be counted among such a committed and deeply experienced group of health ecosystem business leaders.”

“I am honored to serve on the Board of Trustees for New York Academy of Medicine,” added Debra Albert, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC. “Working with this distinguished group of healthcare leaders to achieve the vision of ensuring that all people have access to quality care to live healthier lives has never been more important. I look forward to the work ahead to make this a reality for our communities.”

These new Trustees bring a wealth of experience across clinical care, health strategy, and innovation:

Debra Albert, DNP, MBA, RN, NEA-BC is Chief Nursing Officer and Senior Vice President of Patient Care Services and the Lerner Director of Health Promotion at NYU Langone Health. Dr. Albert is responsible for ensuring contemporary, evidence-based nursing practice across all of NYU Langone Health’s care settings. She is a recognized leader in patient safety, transformative systems leadership, staff development and formal succession planning. She leads a diverse team of nursing leaders focused on interdisciplinary collaboration to achieve optimal patient outcomes. As a mentor for nursing and female leaders, she develops programs that help build sustainable workforces. In addition, Dr. Albert is on the strategic steering committee of the Vizient/AACN Nurse Residency Program, the Rush DNP Advisory Council and the Walden University Board of Directors.

Lorna Friedman is Senior Partner of Health Transformation and Sustainability at Mercer Marsh Benefits. Dr. Friedman has extensive experience designing health solutions for multinational employee populations including risk analysis, operational and benefit design, onsite and digital delivery. Previous roles include Partner in Mercer’s Global Health Management practice, working with organizations on their health strategies. Dr. Friedman trained in Pediatrics at The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. She has held academic and teaching positions at University of Pennsylvania and Cornell Medical College and holds an MBA from Columbia University. She has served on several boards with a focus on improving access to health including the Global Business Group on Health, The American Council on Exercise and the March of Dimes. Dr. Friedman was the recipient of the Nancy C Barnhart award for Child Advocacy and is a member of the YWCA Women’s Leadership Academy.

Jen Radin is Life Science and Healthcare Principal at Deloitte. Ms. Radin brings more than 25 years of life sciences and health care industry experience partnering with life sciences and health care system executives to embrace transformation, helping them leverage data, next-gen technologies, and the health ecosystem through applied innovation to design new models of clinical care and future-proof their business. She is deeply committed to navigating the rapidly changing health ecosystem and creating value on the journey to health and wellness. Ms. Radin is a principal in Deloitte & Touche LLP and is a nationally acclaimed speaker on the topics of Future of Health and Future of Work as well as the women’s health marketplace. Ms. Radin focuses on helping clients so they can unlock opportunities in the women’s health market and has been instrumental in helping advance the mission of the Deloitte Health Institute. She also oversees strategic efforts to help ensure that optimal health outcomes are considered across the organization, in its services and offerings, and in interactions with clients and the community.

She is the co-founder and executive sponsor of Deloitte’s Physician Leadership Academy, which supports the evolving leadership capabilities of clinician leaders in the era of clinical health care.

About New York Academy of Medicine

New York Academy of Medicine (NYAM) is a leading voice for innovation in population health. Building on its 178-year legacy, NYAM continues to drive forward-thinking solutions to today’s most pressing health challenges: from aging populations to climate resilience. Through our innovative research, 1,800 esteemed Fellows, a world-class historical library, and an unparalleled power of convening, we create real-world advances for population health.

