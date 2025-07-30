Important Notice to Short and Long-Term Shareholders of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV); Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW); Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL); and Sable Offshore Corporation (NYSE: SOC): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

If you have held DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DV) shares since prior to November 10, 2023, and would like to learn more about the investigation and your rights, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/doubleverify-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever.



WHY? As alleged in an underlying securities fraud class action complaint, DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV), via certain of its officers, failed to disclose that: (a) DoubleVerify’s customers were shifting their ad spending from open exchanges to closed platforms, where the Company’s technological capabilities were limited and competed directly with native tools provided by platforms like Meta Platforms and Amazon; (b) DoubleVerify’s ability to monetize on Activation Services, the Company’s high-margin advertising optimization services segment, was limited because the development of its technology for closed platforms was significantly more expensive and time-consuming than disclosed to investors; (c) DoubleVerify’s Activation Services in connection with certain closed platforms would take several years to monetize; (d) DoubleVerify’s competitors were better positioned to incorporate AI into their offerings on closed platforms, which impaired DoubleVerify’s ability to compete effectively and adversely impacted the Company’s profits; (e) DoubleVerify systematically overbilled its customers for ad impressions served to declared bots operating out of known data center server farms; (f) DoubleVerify’s risk disclosures were materially false and misleading because they characterized adverse facts that had already materialized as mere possibilities; and (g) as a result of the above, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: Current DoubleVerify (NYSE: DV) shareholders who have held DoubleVerify shares since prior to November 10, 2023, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to them whatsoever. If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/doubleverify-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. $DV #DoubleVerify

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) shares prior to February 28, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/flywire-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between February 28, 2024, and February 25, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW), through certain of its officers, consistently touted the sustainability of Flywire’s revenue growth and financial condition, while downplaying the anticipated negative impacts of permit- and visa-related headwinds on the Company’s business. The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the strength and sustainability of Flywire’s revenue growth was overstated; (ii) the negative impact that permit and visa-related restrictions were having and were likely to have on Flywire’s business was understated; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW) shares prior to February 28, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/flywire-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between February 28, 2024, and February 25, 2025, you can participate in the class action. $FLYW #Flywire

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) shares prior to November 22, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Learn more at https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/replimune-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between November 22, 2024, and July 21, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

WHY? A recently filed federal securities fraud class action Complaint alleges that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL), through certain of its officers, made materially false or misleading statement regarding the Company’s IGNYTE trial, the purpose of which is to treat skin cancer. The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants recklessly overstated the IGNYTE trial’s prospects, given material issues that defendants knew or should have known of, which resulted in the FDA deeming the IGNYTE trial inadequate and not well-controlled; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Replimune’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all times.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) shares prior to November 22, 2024, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/replimune-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between November 22, 2024, and July 21, 2025, you can participate in the class action.

$REPL #Replimune

Sable Offshore Corporation (NYSE: SOC):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Sable Offshore Corporation (NYSE: SOC). The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC) shares prior to May 19, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between May 19, 2025, and June 3, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and/or pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s May 21, 2025 secondary public offering (the “SPO”), you can participate in the class action. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/sable-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

WHY? Sable Offshore Corp. is an independent oil and gas company focused on developing the Santa Ynez Unit in federal waters offshore California. They operate three production platforms and own 16 federal leases within the unit, encompassing approximately 76,000 acres. Sable also owns and operates subsea pipelines that transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water to onshore processing facilities at Las Flores Canyon.



As alleged in a recently filed federal securities fraud class action complaint, Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC), through certain of its officers, made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) they represented that Sable Offshore Corp. had restarted oil production off the coast of California when it had not; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about Sable's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the underlying lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

WHAT YOU CAN DO NOW: If you purchased Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE: SOC) shares prior to May 19, 2025, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/sable-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. If, alternatively, you purchased your shares between May 19, 2025, and June 3, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and/or pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s May 21, 2025 secondary public offering (the “SPO”). Learn more and contact us today!

$SOC #SableOffshore

