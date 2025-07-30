Advanced Wound Care Market to Hit $19.32 Billion by 2030 – What’s Fueling the Surge? | MarketsandMarkets™.

Delray Beach, FL, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Advanced Wound Care Market, valued at US$12.48 billion in 2024 stood at US$13.37 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$19.32 billion by the end of the period. This expansion reflects a shift in global healthcare toward value-based wound healing, driven by the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, aging demographics, and rising surgical and trauma cases.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=88705076

What is Driving Market Growth?

The growing need for faster recovery, reduced infection risks, and cost-effective healing outcomes is reshaping how wounds are treated globally. Advanced wound care solutions—such as Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT), bioactive dressings, and digital wound monitoring tools—are now central to clinical protocols across both acute and chronic care settings.

Who Are the Key Players Shaping the Industry?

Top companies driving innovation, expansion, and consolidation in this space include:

Solventum (US) – After spinning off from 3M in 2024, Solventum is investing in material science and digital health across wound care.

After spinning off from 3M in 2024, Solventum is investing in material science and digital health across wound care. Smith+Nephew (UK) – A global leader in NPWT, backed by USD 289M+ in 2024 R&D investment.

A global leader in NPWT, backed by USD 289M+ in 2024 R&D investment. Mölnlycke AB (Sweden) – Expanded via the 2024 acquisition of P.G.F. Industry Solutions, enhancing its Granudacyn wound solutions.

Expanded via the 2024 acquisition of P.G.F. Industry Solutions, enhancing its Granudacyn wound solutions. Other key players: Convatec, Coloplast, Cardinal Health, Integra LifeSciences, Organogenesis, MIMEDX, and Zimmer Biomet.

These companies are focused on R&D-driven differentiation, acquisitions, and global expansion to strengthen market share.

Why is Surgical & Traumatic Wound Care Dominating?

Among wound types, surgical & traumatic wounds captured the largest share in 2024. Why?

Rising number of surgeries globally

Increased accidents and injuries

Need for fast healing, antimicrobial protection, and scar reduction

This segment is heavily adopting NPWT systems, collagen-based products, and moisture-retaining dressings to support faster tissue regeneration and minimize complications.

Request Sample Pages : https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=88705076

Where Are the Largest End-User Opportunities?

Hospitals, ASCs & Wound Care Centers

These healthcare facilities dominate the market due to their ability to:

Provide specialized wound care at scale

Implement high-volume surgical interventions

Use advanced technologies for infection control, tissue repair, and monitoring

Home healthcare and long-term care facilities are gaining traction as secondary growth hubs, driven by aging-in-place trends and telehealth integration.

Where is Growth Accelerating Geographically?

North America – Current Market Leader

High prevalence of chronic wounds and diabetes

Robust reimbursement frameworks

Presence of leading medical device companies

Advanced healthcare infrastructure

Asia Pacific – Fastest-Growing Region

Rapid urbanization and healthcare investment

Growing awareness of chronic wound complications

Expanding base of geriatric and diabetic populations

Entry of global players and regional partnerships

Other regions such as Latin America and Middle East & Africa are emerging with increased adoption of cost-efficient wound care innovations.

When Will the Market Hit Its Next Milestone?

The market is expected to cross the USD 19.32 billion mark by 2030, up from USD 13.37 billion in 2025, as healthcare systems prioritize:

Early intervention for chronic wounds

Hospital discharge acceleration

Readmission reduction strategies

How Are Companies Responding?

Strategic M&A

Leaders are acquiring specialized firms to expand portfolios (e.g., Mölnlycke’s 2024 acquisition of PGF Industry Solutions).

R&D Investment

Smith+Nephew’s continued multi-million-dollar R&D funding reflects market confidence and product innovation in NPWT, single-use dressings, and bioactive compounds.

Product Differentiation

Solventum, Convatec, and Essity are enhancing digital wound platforms, AI tools, and data-backed clinical decision systems.

Why Does This Matter for Decision-Makers?

Healthcare Providers: Can optimize healing outcomes, reduce complications, and drive value-based care adoption.

Medtech Leaders: Have the opportunity to differentiate through smart, scalable wound care innovation.

Investors: Should track companies leading in biomaterials, NPWT, and AI-integrated devices for long-term ROI.

Policy Makers: Can align reimbursement and policy to promote early-stage intervention and cost reduction.

What’s Next?

The Advanced Wound Care Market is evolving from traditional bandages to a tech-enabled, data-driven ecosystem that delivers measurable patient outcomes. As the global healthcare system transitions toward precision wound management, those investing in innovation, accessibility, and value creation will shape the future.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Explore Adjacent Healthcare Markets:

Wound Care Market

Traditional Wound Care Market

Animal Wound Care Market

Wound Care Biologics Market

Burn Care Market

Get access to the latest updates on Advanced Wound Care Companies and Advanced Wound Care Market Size