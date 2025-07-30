QLAD Launches to Make Confidential Computing Practical, Scalable, and Future-Ready

RENO, Nev., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QLAD, the workload-level security company making confidential computing actionable at scale, today announced its official launch, delivering a breakthrough Kubernetes-native container platform purpose-built for securing modern workloads with trusted execution, drop-in simplicity, and post-quantum readiness. QLAD dramatically simplifies the deployment of confidential computing capabilities through its attestation-enforced platform architecture, including Armored Containers™, enabling ironclad security for sensitive data and applications across cloud, edge, and on-premises environments, without requiring architectural overhauls or specialized expertise.

"Organizations today are under pressure to protect sensitive data in increasingly complex environments - cloud, edge, and everywhere in between," said Jason Tuschen, CEO of QLAD. "At QLAD, we believe confidential computing should be simple. We’ve built a platform that makes it easy to secure sensitive workloads without slowing teams down. It’s drop-in protection, with encryption and verification baked in, so organizations can move fast and stay secure wherever their workloads run."

Rethinking Confidential Computing with QLAD



QLAD introduces several breakthrough capabilities that address the securing of sensitive data and workflows across diverse computing environments:

Simplified Confidentiality for Any Environment: With single-command deployment, QLAD seamlessly integrates into existing Kubernetes infrastructure, streamlining the process of safeguarding sensitive operations using pod-level Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs) without code changes, specialized skillsets, or infrastructure rework. Optional encrypted Armored Containers™ provide additional protection for intellectual property and deployment to untrusted environments.





Progressive Data-Centric Security: QLAD delivers default execution-level protection for data in use, with optional persistent encryption for data at rest and in transit through Armored Containers™, allowing organizations to align protection with specific workload or compliance requirements.





Cryptographic Attestation and Verifiable Trust: QLAD incorporates pod-level cryptographic attestation to validate the integrity of hardware, software, and containerized workloads, empowering organizations to operate with confidence in the trustworthiness of their runtime environments.





Vendor-Neutral Flexibility: QLAD's vendor-neutral design supports multi-cloud, hybrid, and edge infrastructure, enabling secure deployment across diverse environments without lock-in while retaining operational control and flexibility.





QLAD’s vendor-neutral design supports multi-cloud, hybrid, and edge infrastructure, enabling secure deployment across diverse environments without lock-in while retaining operational control and flexibility. Security for AI/ML and Multi-Party Workflows: From data collection and preprocessing to model training and inference, QLAD provides runtime protection as a baseline, with optional encryption for additional IP or privacy protection, all without disrupting performance.



"As digital footprints expand, organizations are struggling to secure sensitive data and workloads across fragmented infrastructure, multiple clouds, and distributed teams," said Adam Hughes, CTO of QLAD. "We built QLAD to give teams a simpler, more flexible way to protect containerized workloads without changing how they build or deploy. Strong default protections, such as attestation and runtime isolation, are available out of the box. Encryption is applied where and when it adds value, whether for protecting AI models, enforcing compliance, enabling secure collaboration, or safeguarding intellectual property, without compromising performance or requiring application rewrites. And QLAD gives teams a path forward for emerging requirements like post-quantum protection.”

“Confidential computing no longer belongs to a niche category of technology. It’s a strategic imperative for scaling trust in modern infrastructure, especially across public cloud providers and emerging Neo-Cloud architectures,” said Steve Yatko, CEO of Oktay Technology, former CTO and Global Head of IT R&D at Credit Suisse, and an advisor to QLAD. “What excites me about QLAD is that it finally makes confidential computing achievable in standard computing environments, not just in specialized deployments with custom tooling and hardware. For our clients in finance, AI, and high-performance environments, QLAD isn’t just practical, it’s a blueprint for democratizing secure computing that’s usable today and resilient for what’s coming next, such as post-quantum threats.”

Designed for Today’s Most Pressing Security Needs

QLAD’s adaptable and robust security makes it indispensable across industries that demand the highest standards for data confidentiality, integrity, and compliance.

Healthcare and Life Sciences: Ensure HIPAA-compliant protection for sensitive patient data, AI-driven diagnostics, and secure research collaboration.

Financial Services: Safeguard high-velocity analytics and transactions while meeting PCI-DSS and other regulatory requirements.

Safeguard high-velocity analytics and transactions while meeting PCI-DSS and other regulatory requirements. Government and Defense: Protect classified data and mission-critical operations with runtime isolation and trusted execution enforcement.



QLAD’s versatile architecture addresses diverse use cases, including:

Protecting sensitive workloads with runtime protection by default and persistent encryption as needed via Armored Containers™.

Securing AI/ML workflows end-to-end, starting with execution protection and optionally layering encryption for model IP.

Cryptographic attestation and runtime isolation enable real-time analytics and multi-party collaboration.

enable real-time analytics and multi-party collaboration. Meeting evolving compliance mandates across highly regulated industries without disrupting workflows or velocity.

With a modular, future-ready design, QLAD empowers organizations to secure sensitive operations while maintaining operational efficiency and scalability, even as security standards evolve.

For a deeper look into QLAD and its innovative features, visit QLAD.com .



About QLAD

QLAD is the workload-level security company, making confidential computing drop-in simple so organizations can protect sensitive containerized applications and data across cloud, edge, and hybrid environments without rewrites, re-architecture, or trust assumptions. The QLAD platform embeds runtime isolation, hardware-backed attestation, and encrypted Armored Containers™ directly into Kubernetes workflows using pod-level Trusted Execution Environments (TEEs), enabling teams to enforce zero-trust policies and secure workloads across their entire lifecycle.

Founded by the creator of hyperscale infrastructure, an offensive cyber expert, and two former Navy SEALs, QLAD brings an adversary-aware mindset to modern infrastructure security, transforming confidential computing from a theoretical promise into an operational reality for real-world teams.

Learn more at QLAD.com and follow QLAD on LinkedIn and X .

Media Inquiries:

Isaac Lopez

OmniScale Media

360-576-5475

isaac@omniscalemedia.com