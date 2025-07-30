Fortinet Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program Surpasses 3,000 Integrations Across More Than 400 Partners

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

News Summary

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), the global cybersecurity leader driving the convergence of networking and security, today announced that its Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Partner Program has surpassed 3,000 integrations across more than 400 technology partners. This milestone reinforces the openness and collaborative power of the Fortinet Security Fabric, enabling customers to seamlessly integrate security across complex, multivendor environments while addressing the challenges of digital transformation.

“The rapid expansion of our Fabric-Ready Partner Program to over 3,000 integrations underscores Fortinet’s commitment to delivering interoperable, end-to-end security solutions that simplify operations for our customers,” said Jaime Romero, Executive Vice President, Marketing at Fortinet. “By nurturing one of the largest ecosystems among cybersecurity vendors, we enable organizations to seamlessly secure their digital landscapes, regardless of their existing technology stacks. The depth of our integrations also helps organizations consolidate their security tools, bolstering efficiency and productivity.”

Meeting the Demands of Modern IT Environments

As the digital attack surface continues to expand, modern enterprises are now managing dozens of disparate security solutions. The majority (68%) of organizations operate between 10 and 49 security tools or platforms, which creates challenges for visibility and centralized management. Fortinet’s Open Ecosystem addresses these complexities by delivering over 3,000 pre-validated integrations optimized for the Security Fabric. These integrations span cloud, virtualization, security operations, automation, IoT, OT, endpoint security, and networking, empowering organizations with broad visibility, enhanced security, and simplified operations.



“Fortinet’s Open Ecosystem is among the largest in the cybersecurity industry, enabling customers to integrate the Fortinet Security Fabric with their existing and future technologies,” said Neil Prasad, Vice President and Head of Global Technology Alliances at Fortinet. “With more than 3,000 integrations, we are helping organizations strengthen their overall security postures, improve the effectiveness of their security operations, and accelerate their digital journey with confidence.”

Driving Customer Value through Collaboration

Since its inception in 2015, the Fabric-Ready Partner Program has grown its membership by 36x to include more than 400 technology partners, reflecting Fortinet’s commitment to fostering innovation and interoperability. The Fabric-Ready Program provides program infrastructure, resources, and tools for alliance partners to integrate with the Security Fabric, develop joint solutions, and become part of the Fortinet Open Ecosystem. Recent additions, such as Armis, CrowdStrike, Digital Realty, Equinix, Megaport, Qualcomm, and ServiceNow, bring specialized expertise in endpoint security, OT, IT service management, cloud connectivity, and wireless solutions, among others.



Key customer benefits of the program include:

Broad visibility : Fortinet’s open architecture and ecosystem integrations deliver broad visibility of security risks across environments.

: Fortinet’s open architecture and ecosystem integrations deliver broad visibility of security risks across environments. Simplified operations : Fortinet Fabric Connectors automate security policies and workflows, minimizing manual tasks and ensuring compliance.

: Fortinet Fabric Connectors automate security policies and workflows, minimizing manual tasks and ensuring compliance. Enhanced incident response : Partner solutions share real-time threat intelligence with the Security Fabric, enabling coordinated responses across the attack surface.

: Partner solutions share real-time threat intelligence with the Security Fabric, enabling coordinated responses across the attack surface. Rapid deployment: Pre-validated integrations reduce systems integration costs and accelerate time to value.



Partner Perspectives



“Armis and Fortinet are a full stack, best-in-class OT/IoT security solution that sees, protects, and manages every critical OT asset in the environment fully. The partnership between Armis and Fortinet is strategic and complementary for both our companies and our mutual customers. Being a partner in Fortinet’s industry-leading Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Program enables Armis to deepen the integrations between the Armis Centrix platform and the Fortinet Security Fabric, resulting in the broadest real-time visibility into IT/OT intersection risks and maximization of policy-driven enforcement of zero-trust network access and segmentation. Together, we co-innovate to address our customers' most consequential cyber risks in OT and enable protection at scale.”

Nadir Izrael, Co-Founder and CTO, Armis



“CrowdStrike’s strategic partnership with Fortinet brings together best-in-class endpoint and network security. Our deep product integrations and joint solutions through the Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program provide the flexibility, visibility, and protection needed across networks, applications, and endpoints to stop breaches.”

Michael Rogers, Vice President, Global Alliances, CrowdStrike



“Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. Leveraging PlatformDIGITAL, our global data center platform, enables customers to secure their hybrid IT workflows, improving multi- and hybrid-cloud networking and security for their business-critical applications. Our Fortinet Fabric-Ready technology alliance with Fortinet enables customers to effortlessly adopt cloud-delivered security through seamless access to a comprehensive unified SASE solution.”

Craig Waldrop, Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, Digital Realty



“The Equinix Network Edge platform enables businesses to rapidly provision FortiGate NGFW and SD-WAN, simplifying network setup and configuration while delivering comprehensive security services across hybrid multi-cloud environments. Our partnership with Fortinet enables customers to modernize their networks virtually, ensuring secure, seamless global connectivity. This collaboration reflects Equinix’s commitment to driving innovation and delivering value through transformative digital infrastructure solutions.”

Maryam Zand, VP of Partnerships and Ecosystem Development, Equinix



“Our relationship with Fortinet spans nearly 18 years through our participation in the Fortinet Open Ecosystem. As two 100% channel-driven companies, we’re deeply aligned at the field level across the globe. As organizations move from ‘ground to cloud’ across the hybrid enterprise, complexity compounds and becomes unmanageable. The need for security policy hygiene, management, visibility, and automation in real time has never been more critical. Our joint integrations deliver an additional layer of deep, granular security policy management and visibility, strengthening Fortinet’s technology and helping customers solve their most pressing business and security challenges.”

Nicole Stavroff, Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances, FireMon



“As a Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner, Gigamon is proud to be part of a collaborative ecosystem that empowers customers to confidently secure and manage their hybrid cloud environments. By combining the strengths of the Fortinet Security Fabric with the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline, we deliver the complete visibility organizations need to mitigate risk, boost performance, and operate with greater agility in today’s AI-driven threat landscape. Together, our proven solution helps customers accelerate secure digital transformation without compromise.”

Srinivas Chakravarty, Vice President, Cloud Ecosystem, Gigamon



“Fortinet is driving innovation at the intersection of secure networking and performance, delivering integrated solutions that meet the evolving needs of today’s digital enterprises. Intel’s leadership in silicon and platform technologies, combined with its expansive ecosystem, enables breakthrough solutions at scale. Together, Fortinet and Intel are empowering organizations to securely accelerate innovation—from the data center to the edge.”

Dorin Vanderjack, Vice President and General Manager, U.S. OEM & Strategic Account Sales, Intel



“The integration of Megaport Virtual Edge with FortiGate VM empowers organizations to extend their Fortinet Security Fabric across our global software-defined network with speed and simplicity. As a Fortinet Fabric-Ready technology partner, we’re enabling enterprises to streamline secure connectivity to major cloud providers and tap into our broader ecosystem, including AIx, FSx, and Voice & Video Exchange. This partnership unlocks the full potential of Fortinet Secure SD-WAN, FortiSASE, and hosted Firewall-as-a-Service deployments, delivering the agility and performance today’s businesses need to confidently scale their digital operations.”

Cameron Daniel, CTO, Megaport



“Organizations are under pressure to secure every connected asset. Our partnership with Fortinet moves customers from visibility to enforcement, aligning ORDR’s AI-driven workflows and asset intelligence with Fortinet's controls to reduce risk and complexity. It's how we accelerated segmentation at Franciscan Health and how we're scaling that success across industries.”

Steve Stark, Head of Channel Sales, ORDR



“Qualcomm Technologies is proud to be part of Fortinet’s Fabric-Ready Partner Program. This collaboration combines Qualcomm’s leadership in Wi-Fi 7 and advanced wireless networking technologies with Fortinet’s deep expertise in network security to deliver high-performance connectivity. Together we’re enabling enterprises to accelerate their digital transformations through intelligent and secure networking solutions.”

Ganesh Swaminathan, Vice President and General Manager, Wireless Infrastructure and Networking, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.



“We’re proud to partner with Fortinet as a Fabric-Ready technology provider in the Fortinet Open Ecosystem. Our AI-powered student safety solution, combined with Fortinet’s next-gen network security, equips K-12 schools with advanced protection and top-tier tools to foster digital citizenship, safeguard students, prevent harm, and support focused learning.”

Greg Margossian, Founder & Managing Director, Saasyan



“In today’s rapidly evolving threat landscape, automation is essential to secure and scale digital transformation. Through our collaboration with Fortinet and its Fabric-Ready Technology Alliance Program, we are bringing together the power of the ServiceNow AI platform and the Fortinet Security Fabric to streamline security operations and accelerate response. Together, we’re enabling customers to build more agile, resilient, and secure digital enterprises.”

Elena Ropaeva, VP, Strategic Business Development, ServiceNow



“With the growing complexity of today's enterprise networks, interoperability and collaboration are more critical than ever before. It can be a daunting task for a security team to manage their environments in secure yet efficient way. That’s why initiatives such as Fortinet’s Fabric-Ready Partner Program are so important to support. Tufin’s visibility, control, automation expertise, and integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric helps our joint customers effectively enforce security posture while supporting business agility.”

Brian Costello, VP Global Channels and Alliances, Tufin



A Differentiated Ecosystem

Fortinet’s Open Ecosystem stands out for its scale and depth, which is among the most extensive in cybersecurity. Fortinet-developed Fabric Connectors provide turnkey automation, synchronizing security policies across multivendor environments with one-click activation. From partner-developed APIs to community-driven DevOps scripts and threat-sharing collaborations, the ecosystem addresses diverse customer needs, from IoT to cloud.

The inclusive philosophy of the Fabric-Ready Partner Program continues to attract industry leaders, delivering well-architected solutions that simplify and secure customers’ digital acceleration journeys.



Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) is a driving force in the evolution of cybersecurity and the convergence of networking and security. Our mission is to secure people, devices, and data everywhere, and today we deliver cybersecurity everywhere our customers need it with the largest integrated portfolio of over 50 enterprise-grade products. Well over half a million customers trust Fortinet's solutions, which are among the most deployed, most patented, and most validated in the industry. The Fortinet Training Institute, one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry, is dedicated to making cybersecurity training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Collaboration with esteemed organizations from both the public and private sectors, including Computer Emergency Response Teams (“CERTS”), government entities, and academia, is a fundamental aspect of Fortinet’s commitment to enhance cyber resilience globally. FortiGuard Labs, Fortinet’s elite threat intelligence and research organization, develops and utilizes leading-edge machine learning and AI technologies to provide customers with timely and consistently top-rated protection and actionable threat intelligence. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, and FortiGuard Labs.

Copyright © 2025 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAIOps, FortiAgent, FortiAntenna, FortiAP, FortiAPCam, FortiAuthenticator, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCentral, FortiCNP, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCSPM, FortiCWP, FortiDAST, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDeploy, FortiDevSec, FortiDLP, FortiEdge, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFlex FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiGuest, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLAN, FortiLink, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiNDR, FortiPAM, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPoint, FortiPolicy, FortiPortal, FortiPresence, FortiProxy, FortiRecon, FortiRecorder, FortiSASE, FortiScanner, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSRA, FortiStack, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLM, FortiXDR and Lacework FortiCNAPP. Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments.