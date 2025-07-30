Arctic Wolf Scales the Arctic Wolf Aurora Platform on Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to Strengthen its AI-powered SOC     

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, a global leader in security operations, today announced a partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, to further scale and support the rapid growth of the Arctic Wolf® Aurora Platform. By integrating the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform into the Aurora Platform data pipeline, Arctic Wolf is enhancing its ability to process massive volumes of security telemetry in real time and deliver fast scalable security outcomes across its global customer base.

Modern security operations are fundamentally a data challenge. As organizations adopt more security tools and cloud applications, security teams face an exponential increase in telemetry across all attack surfaces. The volume, diversity, and speed of this data make it difficult to detect threats, respond quickly, and reduce risk with confidence. Without a platform designed to operate at this scale, even well-resourced teams can become overwhelmed and miss critical attacks.

Arctic Wolf is addressing this challenge by building one of the most scalable, open, and high-performing platforms in cybersecurity. The Aurora Platform ingests and processes more than eight trillion security observations each week and over 300 petabytes of data annually. With the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform now deeply integrated in its foundation, Arctic Wolf can accelerate how it unifies telemetry from endpoints, cloud applications, identity systems, firewalls, and other data sources into a single, high-throughput environment. This deep integration between the two companies’ technologies will fuel the rapid evolution of the Aurora Platform and enable Arctic Wolf’s AI-powered Security Operations Center to deliver enhanced threat detection and response to its rapidly growing global customer community of more than 10,000 customers worldwide.

This data-driven foundation also amplifies the power of Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf’s industry-leading portfolio of predictive and generative AI technologies purpose-built for security operations. Informed by over 10 million hours of real-world human SOC experience, compounded over the last decade, and continuously improved using one of the industry's largest and most diverse sets of security telemetry, Alpha AI reduces alert fatigue, accelerates investigation workflows, and ensures customers can prioritize the threats most relevant to their environments.

"Modern cybersecurity is a data scale problem. The volume, variety, and velocity of telemetry demand a platform that can turn complexity and noise into clear outcomes," said Dan Schiappa, President, Technology and Services, Arctic Wolf. "Partnering with Databricks gives us the scalable foundation to action one of the industry’s most diverse security datasets for faster and better threat protection for our customers. It enables us to grow the Aurora Platform, expand our AI-powered SOC, and deliver faster, more reliable protection for our customers."

"Running security operations at scale demands a data architecture optimized for performance, agility, and real-time insights. Arctic Wolf is a leader in this space, having pioneered a unified approach to security operations through a single, integrated platform," said Omar Khawaja, Databricks Field CISO, VP Security. "By integrating the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform with Arctic Wolf's Aurora Platform, we're enabling them to fully harness the power of their security telemetry, driving faster, smarter decisions across one of the world’s largest commercial Security Operations Centers."

By leveraging the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform’s secure lakehouse architecture, Arctic Wolf ensures that all security telemetry is unified, governed, and protected with enterprise-grade security controls and compliance certifications. This foundation not only accelerates real-time threat detection and response but also empowers Arctic Wolf to continuously innovate with open, extensible integrations and advanced AI-driven analytics. The partnership enables Arctic Wolf to deliver on its mission to end cyber risk, providing customers with the confidence that their data is protected and their security operations are future-ready.

