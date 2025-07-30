Natural Health Trends Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

|–
|Sales decreased 6% due to retaliatory tariff threats
|–
|U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act liability fully settled during the second quarter of 2025
|–
|Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share
LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC), a leading direct-selling and e-commerce company that markets premium quality personal care, wellness and “quality of life” products under the NHT Global brand, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
- Revenue of $9.8 million decreased 6% compared to $10.5 million in the second quarter of 2024.
- Operating loss was $333,000 compared to $238,000 in the second quarter of 2024.
- Net income was $15,000, or breakeven per diluted share, compared to $173,000, or $0.02 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024.
- The number of Active Members1 was 29,260 at June 30, 2025 compared to 30,870 at December 31, 2024 and 31,110 at June 30, 2024.
|1
|Natural Health Trends defines Active Members as those that have placed at least one product order with the Company during the preceding twelve-month period.
Year-to-Date 2025 Financial Highlights
- Revenue of $20.6 million decreased 4% compared to $21.4 million in the first six months of 2024.
- Operating loss was $678,000 compared to $603,000 in the first six months of 2024.
- Net income was $137,000, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to $361,000, or $0.03 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2024.
Management Commentary
“Our second quarter sales reflected the heightened economic uncertainty caused by evolving trade tensions, which we expect will continue to heavily weigh on consumer sentiment in our biggest market,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp.
Mr. Sharng continued, “To mitigate tariff-related risks, we are realigning our supply chain by transitioning production to trusted manufacturing partners in Asia, bringing operations closer to our core markets and enhancing long-term resilience.”
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
- Net cash used in operating activities was $5.2 million in the first six months of 2025 compared to $3.0 million in the first six months of 2024. Before tax installment payments, the liability of which arose from the 2017 U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (the "Tax Act"), cash used in operating activities was $97,000 in the first six months of 2025 compared to cash provided by operating activities of $950,000 in the first six months of 2024. The Tax Act liability is now fully paid.
- Total cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $34.2 million at June 30, 2025, down from $43.9 million at December 31, 2024.
- On July 28, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 on each share of common stock outstanding. The dividend will be payable on August 22, 2025 to stockholders of record as of August 12, 2025.
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2025 financial results today, Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:
|Date:
|Wednesday, July 30, 2025
|Time:
|11:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 8:30 a.m. Pacific Time
|Dial-in:
|1-877-407-0789 (Domestic)
1-201-689-8562 (International)
|Conference ID:
|13754794
|Webcast:
|https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1726889&tp_key=778e0e5b56
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time on July 30, 2025 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 13, 2025 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) and 1-412-317-6671 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 13754794.
About Natural Health Trends Corp.
Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ: NHTC) is an international direct-selling and e-commerce company operating through its subsidiaries throughout Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The Company markets premium quality personal care products under the NHT Global brand. Additional information can be found on the Company’s website at www.naturalhealthtrendscorp.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Forward-looking statements in this press release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Such risks and uncertainties include the risks and uncertainties detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in Natural Health Trends Corp.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 21, 2025 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as in subsequent reports filed this year with the SEC. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release or with respect to the announcements described herein.
|NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)
|June 30, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|10,534
|$
|13,533
|Marketable securities
|23,711
|30,407
|Inventories
|2,769
|3,272
|Other current assets
|3,845
|3,771
|Total current assets
|40,859
|50,983
|Property and equipment, net
|154
|190
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,108
|2,498
|Restricted cash
|37
|34
|Deferred tax asset
|387
|382
|Other assets
|1,617
|1,272
|Total assets
|$
|45,162
|$
|55,359
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|962
|$
|895
|Income taxes payable
|7
|4,908
|Accrued commissions
|1,866
|2,021
|Other accrued expenses
|1,337
|1,425
|Deferred revenue
|6,078
|6,428
|Amounts held in eWallets
|3,089
|3,286
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,060
|1,127
|Other current liabilities
|549
|709
|Total current liabilities
|14,948
|20,799
|Deferred tax liability
|172
|174
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,186
|1,514
|Total liabilities
|16,306
|22,487
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock
|—
|—
|Common stock
|13
|13
|Additional paid-in capital
|84,969
|84,901
|Accumulated deficit
|(30,813
|)
|(26,344
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(916
|)
|(1,301
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(24,397
|)
|(24,397
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|28,856
|32,872
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|45,162
|$
|55,359
|NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|9,813
|$
|10,475
|$
|20,550
|$
|21,426
|Cost of sales
|2,558
|2,699
|5,390
|5,611
|Gross profit
|7,255
|7,776
|15,160
|15,815
|Operating expenses:
|Commissions expense
|4,012
|4,203
|8,500
|8,689
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|3,576
|3,811
|7,338
|7,729
|Total operating expenses
|7,588
|8,014
|15,838
|16,418
|Loss from operations
|(333
|)
|(238
|)
|(678
|)
|(603
|)
|Other income, net
|348
|519
|813
|1,082
|Income before income taxes
|15
|281
|135
|479
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|—
|108
|(2
|)
|118
|Net income
|$
|15
|$
|173
|$
|137
|$
|361
|Net income per common share:
|Basic
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.03
|Diluted
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.02
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.03
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|11,493
|11,464
|11,489
|11,460
|Diluted
|11,497
|11,483
|11,496
|11,481
NATURAL HEALTH TRENDS CORP.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|137
|$
|361
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|59
|69
|Net accretion of marketable securities
|(214
|)
|(215
|)
|Share-based compensation
|68
|75
|Noncash lease expense
|573
|545
|Deferred income taxes
|(3
|)
|16
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Inventories
|525
|6
|Other current assets
|402
|(294
|)
|Other assets
|(334
|)
|(101
|)
|Accounts payable
|65
|(335
|)
|Income taxes payable
|(4,901
|)
|(3,817
|)
|Accrued commissions
|(194
|)
|106
|Other accrued expenses
|(110
|)
|136
|Deferred revenue
|(311
|)
|1,432
|Amounts held in eWallets
|(170
|)
|(339
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(561
|)
|(560
|)
|Other current liabilities
|(182
|)
|(104
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(5,151
|)
|(3,019
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(20
|)
|(30
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(27,552
|)
|(36,164
|)
|Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|34,215
|3,307
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|6,643
|(32,887
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Dividends paid
|(4,606
|)
|(4,606
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(4,606
|)
|(4,606
|)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|118
|(92
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(2,996
|)
|(40,604
|)
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period
|13,567
|56,217
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
|$
|10,571
|$
|15,613
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF NONCASH INVESTING AND FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|$
|112
|$
|196
CONTACT:
Scott Davidson
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Natural Health Trends Corp.
Tel (U.S.): 310-541-0888
investor.relations@nhtglobal.com