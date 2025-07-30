NetSfere Connections 2025 Brings Industry Leaders Together to Define the Future of Secure Enterprise Communication in the AI-Quantum Era

CHICAGO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetSfere , a global leader in secure and compliant enterprise messaging and mobility solutions, today announced the return of NetSfere Connections, its flagship global event series for today’s top industry leaders in technology, cybersecurity and business.

The NetSfere Connections 2025 series will bring together innovative thinkers and key decision-makers in Munich on September 25, Singapore on October 9, Chicago on October 21 and Bengaluru on December 10 to explore the future of AI-enabled, quantum-proof communication and discuss how enterprises can protect their data and communications in an increasingly volatile cybersecurity and regulatory landscape.

NetSfere Connections remains a cornerstone of industry dialogue and thought leadership where the world’s top decision-makers tackle emerging risks before they escalate into enterprise crises. While organizations have invested heavily in end-to-end encryption, zero-trust frameworks and hardened infrastructure, one strategic vulnerability continues to be underestimated: how people communicate. Messaging workflows, which are often unmonitored or unmanaged, can become soft targets for data leaks, regulatory non-compliance and insider threats. This is no longer a technical oversight. It’s a boardroom issue. Unsecured conversations can expose sensitive financials, customer data and intellectual property, leaving businesses susceptible to reputational damage, costly breaches and multi-million-dollar fines.

The ninth annual NetSfere Connections 2025 provides a timely forum for business and technology executives to engage directly on how to protect their most critical imperative: communication.

“Communication is the connective tissue of every enterprise, and also its most underestimated attack surface,” said Anurag Lal, CEO of NetSfere. “In a mobile-first world, communication is the new vulnerability. Our goal at NetSfere Connections 2025 is to equip businesses with the solutions they need to secure their communications and chart a new course where AI, compliance and security can coexist without compromise.”

The 2025 agenda will focus on these urgent challenges shaping enterprise communication today and the imperatives for tomorrow with topics such as quantum-proof encryption, secure and compliant integration of generative AI, and security, auditability and governance from the ground up. Each event offers a fully immersive experience, including keynote presentations from industry thought leaders and guest speakers, and expert-led knowledge-sharing sessions. NetSfere Connections is designed to spark meaningful conversations and build lasting community in a high-energy, collaborative setting. Attendees will leave with strategic perspective, actionable insights and practical tools to navigate an increasingly complex and regulated enterprise communication landscape.

Interested participants can register for the NetSfere Connections events here . For more information on NetSfere, visit www.netsfere.com .

About NetSfere

NetSfere is a next-generation secure enterprise communication platform delivering AI-powered, quantum-resilient messaging to safeguard mission-critical communications in an era of evolving cyber threats. A product of Infinite Convergence Solutions, Inc., NetSfere’s global, cloud-based service offers end-to-end encrypted messaging, real-time collaboration, compliance-driven security features, location-based controls, and comprehensive IT administrative oversight and control. The platform is backed by strategic partnerships with Deutsche Telekom GmbH, one of the world’s leading telecommunications companies, and NTT Ltd., a global ICT service provider, enabling organizations worldwide to deploy secure, compliant, and AI-driven communication solutions.

Leveraging Infinite Convergence’s legacy of delivering carrier-grade mobility solutions, NetSfere’s technology supports over 500 million subscribers and processes more than a trillion messages annually. The platform is fully compliant with global regulatory standards, including GDPR, HIPAA, SOC2, Sarbanes-Oxley, ISO 27001, and more, ensuring enterprises meet the highest security and compliance requirements.

Infinite Convergence Solutions has offices in the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Singapore. Learn more at www.netsfere.com .

Media Contact

Erica Torres

Uproar by Moburst for NetSfere