Registration Now Open for the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference Where Global Leaders in Neuromuscular Disease Research & Care Unite to Drive the Next Breakthroughs March 8-11 in Orlando, FL

New York, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA), leader and innovator of the largest global gathering of the neuromuscular disease community, announced today that registration is open for the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference being held March 8-11, 2026, at the Hilton Orlando, Florida. This milestone four-day conference will bring together renowned researchers, clinicians, academicians, advocates, and industry leaders to explore the latest advances in the field of neuromuscular disease. Early bird registration ends on December 31, 2025. To register, click here.

The 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference will feature presentations from global leaders on all aspects of pre-clinical, translational, and clinical research and care across neuromuscular diseases including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease (CMT), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), Friedreich's ataxia (FA), limb-girdle muscular dystrophy (LGMD), myasthenia gravis (MG), mitochondrial myopathies (MM), spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), and many more.

"This conference is not just a gathering of experts – it’s a launchpad for the next era of scientific discovery at the frontiers of neuromuscular disease,” said Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, interim President and CEO, MDA. “Together we are actively rewriting the future for people living with neuromuscular diseases.”

Session topics will explore exciting breakthroughs in therapeutic discovery and testing for autoimmune neuromuscular diseases, repeat expansion diseases, peripheral neuropathies, and many more. Experts will continue discussions on important gene therapy considerations, including immune responses associated with AAV and the latest advances in non-viral delivery platforms. Clinical trial readiness topics will highlight emerging biomarkers, innovative trial designs, and strategies to accelerate patient access. In addition, sessions will address key drug development considerations, including regulatory pathways, incentive programs, and the evolving landscape for rare disease treatments. Oral and poster presentations will showcase cutting-edge preclinical research across the entire neuromuscular disease spectrum. Attendees will also hear the latest updates on genetic testing, gene therapy, and advancements in care for individuals living with neuromuscular diseases. The full agenda will be announced this fall.

“Our 2026 conference will explore neuromuscular research and care, with special attention to moving preclinical discoveries into early-stage clinical trials,” said Angela Lek, PhD, interim Chief Research Officer, MDA. “As more promising therapies reach the translational phase, it’s essential that we strengthen clinical trial readiness — from developing robust biomarkers and outcome measures to optimizing trial design and consideration of regulatory hurdles, ensuring that new treatments can be tested effectively and reach patients as quickly as possible.”

Last year’s MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference included over 2,500 attendees from 41 countries, making it the largest worldwide gathering of the neuromuscular disease community.

“The MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference is an opportunity to stay up to date on the most impactful science and the latest in clinical practice knowledge for the benefit of the neuromuscular patient community,” said Barry Byrne, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Advisor, MDA and Associate Chair of Pediatrics and Director of the Powell Gene Therapy Center at the University of Florida. “All of us at the Muscular Dystrophy Association are looking forward to seeing everyone in Orlando in March.”

Abstract Submission Guidelines

The abstract submission portal is now open. All abstracts automatically qualify for poster presentations. For those submitting an abstract who would like to be considered for oral presentations at the 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference, highest priority will be given to those who submit abstracts on or before November 15, 2025. The final deadline for oral presentation consideration is December 31, 2025. All abstracts automatically qualify for the poster session. Should there be any questions regarding this policy, please contact mdaconference@mdausa.org.

MDA Community Members

Members of the neuromuscular disease community registered with MDA are welcome to participate in the virtual conference at no cost or attend in person at a discounted rate offered for patients, caregivers, and MDA volunteers until allotted spaces are filled. Those interested in attending virtually or in-person may complete this form. Once verified by MDA, individuals will receive a separate email containing a registration link for the 2026 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference.

Neuromuscular Focused Advocacy Organizations

Neuromuscular disease focused advocacy organizations are encouraged to register in-person for the MDA Advocacy led Neuromuscular Collaborative (NMAC) meeting. To register for this invite only meeting, contact Advocacy@mdausa.org.

“MDA’s Conference will once again serve as the primary gathering and collaborative space for the neuromuscular patient advocacy community,” said Paul Melmeyer, Executive Vice President, Public Policy and Advocacy, MDA. “We will build upon the progress of previous Conferences where over 30 advocacy organizations have gathered to collaborate and align on legislative priorities for the community including access to care, speeding the therapeutic development process, and breaking down barriers in front of people living with disabilities.”

Social Media Engagement

MDA will be sharing updates and information on its social media channels using #MDAconference. Follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Media inquiries contact press@mdausa.org.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 75th Anniversary

In 2025, the Muscular Dystrophy Association proudly marks 75 years of legacy, impact, and momentum in the fight against neuromuscular diseases. Since our founding, MDA has been at the forefront of research breakthroughs, providing access to comprehensive care, and championing the rights of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular diseases. This milestone has been made possible by generations of dedicated support from people living with neuromuscular disease, their families, researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and donors—who boldly drive our mission forward. As we look ahead, we remain committed to honoring this legacy, building on the impact we’ve made together, and continuing our momentum toward transformative progress for people living with neuromuscular disorders. For more information visit MDA75.org.

Attachment