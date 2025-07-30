Smallstep and Jamf Partner to Deliver Hardware-Backed Device Identity for Enterprise Managed Apple Fleets

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smallstep, the leader in cryptographic device identity, today announced a strategic partnership with Jamf, the complete platform for managing and securing Apple-first environments. Together, the companies are introducing a fully integrated solution that enables organizations to enforce device identity across their Apple fleet using ACME Device Attestation (DA) and policy-driven access controls.

The joint solution combines Smallstep’s Device Identity Platform™ with Jamf’s enterprise management and security platform, and Apple’s Secure Enclave, ensuring that only approved, compliant, and hardware-verified devices are granted access to sensitive systems.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Jamf to bring hardware-backed device identity to the Apple enterprise landscape,” said Geoff Leonard, CRO of Smallstep. “By combining Jamf’s trusted device management platform with Smallstep’s Device Identity solution, organizations gain a stronger security posture without sacrificing user experience, enabling secure, seamless access that boosts productivity and trust at scale.”

Integrated, End-to-End Access Control and Enforcement

Through this integration, organizations can:

Enforce device-attested access controls across the stack —from Wi-Fi and SSH to Git and SaaS apps—using certificates, mTLS, and ZTNA.

—from Wi-Fi and SSH to Git and SaaS apps—using certificates, mTLS, and ZTNA. Deploy devices with zero user touch , using Jamf to orchestrate setup and inventory sync, and Smallstep to automatically issue, renew, and revoke Secure Enclave-backed certificates.

, using Jamf to orchestrate setup and inventory sync, and Smallstep to automatically issue, renew, and revoke Secure Enclave-backed certificates. Replace legacy SCEP protocols with a modern certificate-based workflow built on the ACME DA standard, co-developed by Smallstep and Google.

with a modern certificate-based workflow built on the ACME DA standard, co-developed by Smallstep and Google. Integrate with identity and enforcement tools like Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, Google Workspace, Zscaler, Cloudflare, and Cisco ISE to extend device trust throughout the enterprise.

“Strong, cryptographic device identity is the most frequently overlooked component of Zero Trust architectures today,” said Matt Vlasach, VP of Product and Solutions Engineering, Jamf. “Working with Smallstep, and leveraging native device attestation technologies built into Apple’s operating systems and hardware, Jamf and the Smallstep Device Identity platform are able to help customers close this security gap with remarkable ease without impacting user experience. This is a rare win-win for user productivity while significantly improving Apple security posture within the enterprise.”

Designed for Security, Built for Scale

The solution is ideal for organizations embracing:

Zero Trust architecture

Certificate-based access for infrastructure and end-user resources

for infrastructure and end-user resources Remote-first or hybrid workforce models

Developer access security for code, CI/CD, and cloud APIs

It brings together everything enterprises need to enforce access based on both user identity and device trust—without requiring new hardware, VPNs, or intrusive endpoint agents.

The joint solution is available now for shared customers. For more information, visit https://go.smallstep.com/jamf-smallstep

Smallstep and Jamf at Black Hat USA 2025

Smallstep will be a featured sponsor at Black Hat USA 2025, taking place in Las Vegas starting August 3rd. Attendees are invited to visit Booth #5627 to learn more about the Smallstep and Jamf partnership and see how the integrated solution delivers hardware-attested Zero Trust access for Apple device fleets. Product experts will be available for live demos, technical conversations, and additional details on securing infrastructure through cryptographic device identity.

About Smallstep

Smallstep is the world’s first Device Identity Platform™, enabling Zero Trust, certificate-based access to infrastructure, applications, and networks. Built in partnership with Apple and Google, Smallstep uses cryptographic attestation and short-lived, hardware-backed credentials to replace passwords, SSH keys, and VPN clients. By integrating with tools like Jamf, Intune, and Okta, Smallstep ensures that only trusted users on compliant devices can access sensitive systems—delivering true Zero Trust security without user friction.

About Jamf

Jamf’s purpose is to simplify work by helping organizations manage and secure an Apple experience that end users love and organizations trust. Jamf is the only company in the world that provides a complete management and security solution for an Apple-first environment that is enterprise secure, consumer simple and protects personal privacy.