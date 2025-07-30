EverCommerce Amends, Reprices and Extends Credit Facility

DENVER, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EverCommerce Inc. ("EverCommerce" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EVCM), a leading provider of SaaS solutions for service SMBs, announced today that it successfully repriced and extended the maturities of both the existing Term Loan B and Revolving Credit Facilities. The Company’s $529.4 million term loan facility was refinanced in its entirety with a new class of Term B-2 Loans extending the maturity for 3 additional years, through July 6, 2031. The repricing reduced the interest rate by 25 basis points to SOFR plus 2.25% and was priced at par. Additionally, with respect to $125 million of commitments under the Company’s existing revolver, the maturity date was extended to July 29, 2030, and the interest was reduced by 25 basis points to SOFR plus 2.00%.

“In tandem with continued product and operational improvements related to our transformation and optimization program, we continue to optimize our capital structure to increase cash efficiency and flexibility,” said Ryan Siurek, EverCommerce’s Chief Financial Officer. “Today we were able to both reduce our expected annual cash interest expense by approximately $1.3 million and extend the term of our credit facility.”

Additional details regarding the Amended Credit Agreement are available in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

