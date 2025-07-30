Anker Powers Up VELD Music Festival 2025 in Its First-Ever Canadian Festival Activation as Official Charging Partner

Vancouver, British Columbia, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This summer, Anker, the global leader in charging technology, is making its VELD debut in electrifying style as the Official Charging Partner of the 2025 VELD Music Festival. From August 1 to 3, Anker will energize Toronto’s premier electronic music event with a multi-brand activation spanning Anker , Soundcore , Anker SOLIX , and eufyMake . This marks Anker Innovations' first-ever Canadian festival activation, bringing high-speed charging, next-gen personal power solutions, and immersive experiences to over 120,000 festivalgoers throughout the weekend.

As part of the activation, Anker will introduce a network of premium charging stations across general admission areas. The secure, hands-free charging lockers will allow festivalgoers to snap, share, and stream every unforgettable moment without missing a beat.

Anker will display a customized 30' x 30' festival footprint with free charging stations, exclusive merch, and immersive brand zones:

Anker Live Charged Shop – A pop-up retail space with bestselling portable chargers and cables, and exclusive colours only available at the festival for purchase.

Soundcore Soundscape Booth – A relaxing sound zone with immersive audio demos of Soundcore’s latest open-ear and noise-canceling headphones.

Anker SOLIX Lounge – A cozy, outdoor-inspired retreat set with comfortable lounge chairs, showcasing Anker SOLIX portable power stations and electric coolers.

eufyMake Creation Station – A first-of-its-kind in person look at designs and creations made by the world's first eufyMake E1 UV Printer, where fans can see live 3D UV texture prints on cases and accessories.

In addition to the zones, festivalgoers can take home lasting memories via the 360° Festival Photo Booth, and the Spin-the-Wheel Station for a chance to win exclusive merch, gadgets, and Anker discounts.

Anker's presence at VELD underscores a growing commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives, with clean energy innovation playing a leading role. Using energy-efficient technologies across the festival grounds, Anker is helping to set a new standard for sustainable support at large-scale events. Whether powering tech or enhancing comfort, Anker's renewable energy solutions are designed to elevate the fan experience while reducing environmental impact — all in alignment with its mission to Recharge the Future .

For more information on Anker’s festival activation, giveaway, and product lineup, visit www.anker.com/ca/pages/canada-music-festival and follow @ankerofficial on TikTok and Instagram for live updates throughout the weekend.







About Anker

Anker is the world's No. 1 mobile charging brand and a developer of charging technologies for the home, car and on the go. This includes wall plugs, wireless chargers, car chargers, power banks and more. Find out more about Anker at www.anker.com .

About Anker SOLIX

Leveraging Anker's leadership in battery storage and power delivery, Anker Solix is committed to developing power solutions that will bring energy independence to people all around the world. This includes modular, solar battery storage systems for the home, solar balcony solutions designed for apartments and a growing portfolio of portable power stations. Additional details about Anker Solix can be found at https://www.ankersolix.com/power-backup .

