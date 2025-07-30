Anitian’s FedFlex Platform Achieves “In Process” Status on FedRAMP Marketplace, Ushering in a New Era of AI-Driven Compliance

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anitian , a pioneer in AI-powered cloud security and compliance automation, today announced that its FedFlex platform has achieved the “In Process” designation on the FedRAMP Marketplace, marking its formal acceptance into the FedRAMP 20x pilot and the beginning of its authorization review.

Designed to redefine the compliance experience, FedFlex uses intelligent agents to auto-harden workloads, accelerate onboarding, and dramatically reduce the time and effort required to reach FedRAMP readiness. The platform empowers SaaS teams to focus on product innovation, not paperwork, while preparing for authorization faster and with greater assurance.

“We’re proud to align with the goals of FedRAMP 20x and to deliver a smarter, faster path to compliance,” said Chris Finan, CEO of Anitian. “With FedFlex, we’ve reimagined the entire journey — from readiness through audit and monitoring — with autonomous workflows that benefit developers, assessors, and agencies alike.”

The “In Process” designation reflects the successful submission of Anitian’s machine-readable FedRAMP 20x package, complete with KSI-aligned evidence and attestation from 3PAO partner A-LIGN. All materials, including schemas and the signed attestation letter, are publicly available on GitHub to support the pilot’s goals of transparency and reusability.

Key innovations of the FedFlex platform include:

Container hardening to fast-track readiness and reduce engineering overhead

AI-driven evidence gathering and KSI validation to eliminate manual effort

Auditor View to streamline assessor workflows with in-platform evidence review, commenting, and approvals

140+ pre-mapped rules aligned to KSIs to simplify compliance from Low to High baselines

FedFlex doesn’t just check boxes, it transforms how compliance is done. Whether accelerating initial authorization or supporting continuous monitoring, FedFlex gives security and compliance teams a durable advantage in the federal market.

Anitian’s entry into the FedRAMP 20x program reflects both the platform’s technical maturity and its alignment to the program’s bold vision of faster, more scalable authorizations.

