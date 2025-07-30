Legendary Dallas Morning Show The Musers Expands to Podcasting With Exclusive Weekly Episodes

Cumulus Podcast Network Welcomes Award-Winning Hosts George Dunham, Craig Miller, and Gordon Keith

The Musers: The Podcast Offers Fans Fresh Banter and Offbeat Humor Beyond the Airwaves

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) today announced that The Musers: The Podcast has joined the Cumulus Podcast Network. The Musers, featuring hosts George Dunham, Craig Miller, and Gordon Keith, is the longest-running morning show (with the same crew) in Dallas-Fort Worth radio history. The show airs Monday – Friday on Cumulus Media’s The Ticket (KTCK-FM/KTCK-AM) and has been the top-rated show in the market since 1995, winning a coveted Marconi Award for the best radio program in a major market, among other accolades.



A natural extension of The Musers radio program, The Musers: The Podcast delivers exclusive podcast-only segments that fans won’t hear anywhere else. With offbeat observations, razor-sharp wit and unmatched chemistry, the hosts serve up a weekly dose of absurdity, brilliance, and unforgettable banter.



The Musers: The Podcast drops a new episode each Wednesday and is available on major podcast platforms including YouTube and Apple Podcasts . As part of Westwood One’s portfolio, The Cumulus Podcast Network distributes, markets, and monetizes The Musers: The Podcast exclusively with this new partnership.



About The Musers

George Dunham, Craig Miller, and Gordon Keith have been entertaining listeners for more than 30 years in morning drive on the Ticket. The Musers is the longest-running morning show (with the same crew) in Dallas-Ft Worth and has been the top-rated show in the market since 1995. The show is a national Marconi Award winner for best radio program in a major market and has been named Best DFW Radio Show by the Dallas Morning News, Dallas Observer, and the American Women in Radio/Television.



Thanks to annual charity events like the Dunham & Miller Open golf tournament, Craig Miller’s Swing for Hope golf tournament, George Dunham’s “Jub Jam,” and Gordon Keith’s Clay Shoot, "The Musers” has raised millions of dollars for charity.



About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (OTCQB: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 400 owned-and-operated radio stations across 84 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, Infinity Sports Network, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, an established and influential platform for original podcasts that are smart, entertaining, and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com .

