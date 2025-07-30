Outset Medical Names First Chief Nursing Officer

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced Brittni McGill has been named to the newly created role of Chief Nursing Officer where she will apply her extensive nurse executive leadership experience to help increase strategic outreach and clinical program innovation designed to empower nurses and nurse leaders and elevate care.

“Our entire Outset team understands and celebrates the critical role the nursing community and specifically, nurse executives, play in ensuring successful patient outcomes across the healthcare spectrum, particularly in dialysis,” said Dr. Michael Aragon, Chief Medical Officer. “Brittni is a forward-thinking, creative and results-driven nurse executive who brings deep expertise in driving cost effective, quality driven clinical transformation that we believe will bring immense value to the dialysis community.”

Mrs. McGill joins Outset following a distinguished 18-year nursing and hospital executive career, where she led acute care clinical services for a 350-bed hospital, managed more than 1,400 employees and developed and accredited multiple service lines and clinical programs. Her work in dialysis included leading the hospital’s change from an outsourced to an insourced dialysis service line using Tablo, which resulted in increasing the successful treatment rate to 98%, decreasing central line blood stream infections by 75%, and delivering substantial cost savings.

“The Outset team has distinguished itself through a clear focus on improving the lives of dialysis patients throughout the care continuum while improving cost and efficiency for healthcare providers,” said Mrs. McGill. “I am excited to help advance such an essential moral mission.”

Mrs. McGill is a Doctorate of Nursing Practice candidate at Baylor University, and earned her M.S. in Nursing Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington and B.S. in Nursing from the University of Oklahoma. She has won numerous leadership awards and is affiliated with several professional organizations, including the American College of Healthcare Executives and the American Nurses Association.

About Outset Medical, Inc.

Outset is a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA cleared for use from the hospital to the home, represents a significant technological advancement that transforms the dialysis experience for patients and operationally simplifies it for providers. Tablo serves as a single enterprise solution that can be utilized across the continuum of care, allowing dialysis to be delivered anytime, anywhere and by anyone. The integration of water purification and on-demand dialysate production enables Tablo to serve as a dialysis clinic on wheels, with 2-way wireless data transmission and a proprietary data analytics platform powering a new holistic approach to dialysis care. Tablo is a registered trademark of Outset Medical, Inc.

INDICATIONS FOR USE:

The Tablo® Hemodialysis System and TabloCart™ is indicated for use in patients with acute and/or chronic renal failure, with or without ultrafiltration, in an acute or chronic care facility. Treatments must be administered under physician’s prescription and observed by a trained individual who is considered competent in the use of the device. The Tablo Hemodialysis System is also indicated for use in the home. Treatment types available include Intermittent Hemodialysis (IHD), Sustained Low Efficiency Dialysis (SLED/ SLEDD), Prolonged Intermittent Renal Replacement Therapy (PIRRT), and Isolated Ultrafiltration.



This device is not indicated for continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) and is cleared for use for up to 24 hours. The dialysate generated by this device is not sterile and should not be used for intravenous (IV) infusion.

