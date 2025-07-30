Blue Mantis’ Terry Richardson to Retire After Long and Illustrious Career; Scott Pintsopoulos Promoted to Chief Revenue Officer

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Mantis, a leading provider of digital strategy and services specializing in managed cybersecurity, AI, and cloud solutions, today announced the planned retirement of Chief Revenue Officer Terry Richardson, effective Aug. 1. Succeeding him in the role is Scott Pintsopoulos, who has been promoted from Vice President of Sales to CRO.

Richardson joined Blue Mantis in May 2023 and has been a driving force behind the company’s revenue growth and market expansion. During his tenure, he led the transformation of the sales organization, introduced new go-to-market strategies, and helped position Blue Mantis as a leader in digital transformation services.

“Terry’s leadership has been nothing short of exceptional,” said Josh Dinneen, CEO of Blue Mantis. “He brought a wealth of experience, a passion for excellence and a commitment to mentoring the next generation of sales leaders. We are deeply grateful for his contributions and wish him all the best in his next chapter.”

As part of the leadership transition, Pintsopoulos has been promoted to Chief Revenue Officer. Pintsopoulos, who has 23 years’ executive and sales management experience, joined Blue Mantis in January 2025 as Vice President of Sales. Since then, he has collaborated with Richardson and other sales leaders to drive consistent revenue growth and build a scalable sales infrastructure. Over the past few months, Pintsopoulos and Richardson have collaborated to ensure a seamless transition for Blue Mantis’ customers, partners and go-to-market teams alike.

As CRO, Pintsopoulos will lead all Blue Mantis’ revenue-generating activities, partner relationship management and business development, with a focus on driving continued growth and accelerating the company’s success in cloud, cybersecurity and managed services. He will work closely with Dinneen and the entire Blue Mantis sales team to develop and execute strategies that build customer relationships, expand market share and increase revenue and profitability.

“Since joining Blue Mantis, Scott has made a significant impact by enhancing our high-performing sales culture that aligns with our mission to deliver exceptional value to clients,” said Josh Dinneen, Blue Mantis CEO. “Scott’s prior experience as a CRO and his collaborative leadership style position him well for success in this new role. I am confident that Scott is the right leader to continue advancing the go-to-market initiatives that Terry began. Scott will work closely with Terry throughout July to ensure a seamless transition for Blue Mantis customers and partners.”

Reflecting on his time at Blue Mantis, Richardson said, “It’s been an incredible journey, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together in establishing Blue Mantis as a highly regarded and bona fide IT services firm. I’m confident that Scott will continue to build on our success and accelerate our growth.”

Pintsopoulos added, “I’m honored to take on this new role and grateful for the opportunity to lead such a talented team. Terry has been a tremendous mentor, and I look forward to continuing the work we started to drive growth, innovation, and customer success.”

About Blue Mantis

Blue Mantis is a security-first IT solutions and services provider with a 30+ year history of successfully helping clients achieve business modernization by applying next-generation technologies including AI, managed services, cybersecurity, cloud and collaboration. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with offices in Charlestown, Massachusetts, the company provides digital technology services and strategic guidance to ensure clients quickly adapt and grow through automation and innovation. Blue Mantis partners with more than 2,500 leading mid-market and enterprise organizations in a multitude of vertical industries and is backed by leading private equity firm, Recognize. For more information, please visit www.bluemantis.com.

Contact

Tim Hurley

Touchdown PR for Blue Mantis

tdbm@touchdownpr.com