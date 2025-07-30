Risk Strategies Acquires Assets of Zia Insurance Services, Tyra Enterprises, Inc., Capitol Insurance Services, Inc.

BOSTON, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies , a leading North American specialty insurance brokerage and risk management and consulting firm, today announced it has acquired the assets of Zia Insurance Services, Tyra Enterprises, Inc., and Capitol Insurance Services, Inc. The Santa Fe, New Mexico-based firms will become part of the Risk Strategies West Region and report to Pat Roth, West Region Leader.

Led by Conrad Schott, Zia Insurance Services was founded in 1992 and has cultivated a reputation as a regional specialist in Fine Art coverage. Tyra Enterprises was founded in 2004 by Greg Tyra. The firm is known for deep expertise in professional liability, with a particular focus on the needs of attorneys and the legal profession.

“We’re excited to welcome Conrad, Greg, and their teammates to the Risk Strategies family,” said Pat Roth, West Region Leader, Risk Strategies. “It’s an exciting time of growth for our firms, and we see great value in the expertise and innovative thinking these folks bring to this chapter.”

Zia Insurance and Tyra Enterprise share office space in Santa Fe, New Mexico. In addition to the co-location, Tyra Enterprises operates a location in Espanola, New Mexico.

“It’s a great time to join Risk Strategies as the next phase in its growth trajectory becomes clear,” said Conrad Schott, Principal, Zia Insurance Services. “We see great opportunity in joining a firm with national scale that is well-known for its specialty expertise and client-first approach to the business.”

In 2009, Schott and Tyra formed Capitol Insurance Partners, Inc. to enable stronger market presence for their respective growing client bases.

“It’s exciting to join a firm with a deep appreciation for specialization and an innovative approach to solving client problems,” said Greg Tyra, President, Tyra Enterprises, Inc. “We’re thrilled to bring our clients deeper resources while adding to the Risk Strategies presence in New Mexico.”

Risk Strategies expanded its national footprint to New Mexico in 2022 by acquiring Burke Insurance Group. Headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico, Burke was the leading specialty expert in the surety bond, construction, and oil and gasoline sectors in the New Mexico and West Texas region at the time of its acquisition by Risk Strategies.

