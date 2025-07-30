Creator Economy Powerhouse REACH Expands Venture Arm with Stake in Open-Source Vibe Coding Platform, Tesslate

LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REACH , a creator economy trailblazer in next-generation marketing and innovation, has taken steps toward acquiring a strategic 12% stake in Tesslate , a first-of-its-kind open-source, AI infrastructure and development ecosystem. This marks a significant move in REACH’s evolution as a global venture builder and its continued push into technical incubation, backing breakthrough platforms at the frontier of how software is developed and scaled.

Leveraging its foundation in social media ecosystems, brand campaigns, and youth-centric innovation, REACH is expanding its operational scope to back infrastructure-first startups that combine defensible technology with cultural momentum. Tesslate enables users to convert ideas into production-grade software using modular AI agents and full-stack generation tools. The platform offers developers and non-technical users alike a way to accelerate product development with speed, clarity, and control.

“We’re excited to have a stake in Tesslate. This partnership represents a strategic expansion of REACH’s venture-building roadmap,” said Dylan Huey, Chief Executive Officer of REACH. “Tesslate provides a technical backbone that complements our growth, distribution, and marketing capabilities. Together, we aim to bring startups to market faster and with greater precision.”





In addition to the equity stake, REACH and Tesslate have committed to a broader partnership to co-develop and incubate consumer technology companies. The initiative will integrate REACH’s brand-building and distribution infrastructure with Tesslate’s multi-agent software stack. This collaboration is actively underway and will serve as the foundation for a startup studio model designed specifically for the AI-native era.

Founded by AI engineer Manav Majumdar, Tesslate is rewriting how software gets built. Its ecosystem includes a diverse set of tools, including Tesslate Studio (full-stack generation with one prompt), Forge (an innovative low cost model and agent fine-tuning platform with your own unstructured data), Tessa (context-aware coding agent brain), Wise (perplexity for coding agents, enabling real-time searches for documentation and code migrations), AgentX (a visual system for building, deploying, and managing multi-agent systems) and TFrameX (a LangGraph-style multi-agent orchestration framework). These products are designed to make software development modular, autonomous, and accessible to teams across experience levels.

“REACH brings operational scale and strategic alignment to the next generation of startups,” said Manav Majumdar, Founder and CEO of Tesslate. “Their support allows us to build not just technically sound software, but category-defining companies.”

In just a few months since launch, Tesslate has:

Surpassed 60,000+ model downloads on Hugging Face on UIGEN models

on Hugging Face on UIGEN models Earned 300+ GitHub stars across its open-source libraries

across its open-source libraries Been accepted into Launch Chapel Hill Powered by KPMG, one of only 10 startups selected for its inaugural cohort





Through this investment, Tesslate gains direct access to REACH’s extensive ecosystem of operators, advisors, and strategic partners, along with hands-on support in talent acquisition, product marketing, enterprise sales, and go-to-market execution. For REACH, the partnership is a decisive step toward establishing a scalable and repeatable model for building AI-native ventures with speed, precision, and enduring market impact.

For general inquiries, please contact hello@reachprojects.co

About REACH

REACH began as a national collegiate network for student influencers and has since evolved into one of the fastest-growing companies in the creator economy. Today, REACH operates as a multifaceted marketing and innovation platform empowering creators, startups, and brands at the intersection of culture, media, and technology. Its five core divisions—Nationals, Marketing, Ventures, Studios, and Talent—work in tandem to drive strategy, execution, and scale. With deep expertise in brand development, talent incubation, and next-gen audience engagement, REACH is now building a venture platform designed to accelerate AI-native startups with speed, clarity, and cultural fluency. See more about REACH’s national college organization here: http://reachnationals.org . Discover more about REACH’s for-profit here (Marketing, Talent, Ventures, Studios): http://reachprojects.co

About Tesslate

Tesslate is your autonomous AI product team. Its open-source ecosystem deploys specialized agents for coding, testing, and orchestration that transform ideas into full-stack applications overnight. Launch a working prototype today. Scale it into a secure, enterprise-grade solution tomorrow. Tesslate delivers the speed startups need, the control developers demand, and the reliability enterprises require. From concept to customer, without friction. Think. Transform. Tesslate. Discover more here: http://tesslate.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/16d9b8ac-3126-45ce-8451-51ac751a970f