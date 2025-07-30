DOGE and XRP Lead the Way: HashJ Launches Short-Term Contracts for Dogecoin and Ripple Rewards

London, United Kingdom, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the broader cryptocurrency market remains steady, MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HashJ, today announced the official launch of its new short-term contracts tailored for Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP participants. This launch comes as both assets continue to trade within narrow ranges, setting the stage for potential breakouts.

At the time of writing, as per CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading around $0.2299, with an intraday high of $0.2453 and a low of $0.2234. Meanwhile, XRP is priced at approximately $3.16, having fluctuated between $3.09 and $3.30 throughout the day. Although volume remains stable, analysts note that a shift in momentum could signal the next directional move.

In this environment, many users are turning to platforms offering simplicity and stability. HashJ’s new short-term contracts are designed to reduce complexity for individual users and allow participation in DOGE and XRP-linked returns without exposure to long-term market risk.





XRP Market Snapshot

XRP has tested the $3.30 level multiple times, but a breakout has yet to be confirmed. Support around $3.10 remains intact. Analysts suggest that if XRP crosses $3.30 on strong volume and retests successfully, the next potential target range could be $3.45 to $3.50. However, if it slips below $3.10, market watchers will focus on $3.00 as a psychological support zone.

DOGE Market Snapshot

DOGE’s core range currently lies between $0.223 and $0.246, with noticeable resistance forming around $0.250. Should DOGE push past this threshold with accompanying volume, prices could drift toward $0.26 to $0.27. Conversely, a drop below $0.223 could trigger a retest of support at $0.220 and $0.215. Analysts advise caution and patience during such tight trading periods.

HashJ’s Role in a Sideways Market

With market movements currently muted, HashJ’s newly launched contracts aim to provide accessible options for retail participants seeking short-term exposure. These tools are structured for ease of use, real-time engagement, and reduced entry barriers—appealing to users who prioritize consistency over speculation.

The platform continues to position itself as a go-to solution for those seeking a stable experience amid shifting market trends. Notably, HashJ’s dashboard is optimized for clarity and its features are streamlined for both new and experienced users.

HashJ Product Snapshot

Platform: Mobile + Web-based

Mobile + Web-based Live Users: 2M+ registered worldwide

2M+ registered worldwide Welcome Offer: $118 bonus for new users

$118 bonus for new users Contract Terms: 3–30 days

3–30 days Security: Encrypted wallet access, immutable transaction records, and real-time performance tracking

Encrypted wallet access, immutable transaction records, and real-time performance tracking Support: 24/7 multilingual assistance

“This launch reflects our mission to help users earn DOGE & XRP without needing to be traders or technicians,” said a spokesperson for HashJ. “With short-term contracts, anyone can now engage with Dogecoin and Ripple in a safe, flexible, and rewarding way.”

In addition to the welcome bonus, HashJ also runs a VIP program offering tiered benefits for high-volume participants, as well as an affiliate program that rewards users for referring others through unique invite codes. These features are designed to foster long-term engagement and community-led growth.

About MGPD Finance Limited (HashJ)

MGPD Finance Limited, doing business as HashJ, is a fintech company based in the United Kingdom. Founded in 2018, the company provides contract-based digital reward systems for BTC, ETH, DOGE, and XRP, with over 2 million users across more than 90 countries.

For more information, visit: www.hashj.com

App Download: Available on iOS and Android

Business Inquiries: pr@hashj.com