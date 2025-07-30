New Upsize™ Clinic for Men Opens in Bellevue, Bringing Revolutionary Upsize™ Procedure to Seattle Area

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The innovative Upsize™ Procedure has arrived in the Pacific Northwest with the recent opening of Upsize™ Clinic Seattle in Bellevue. Dr. Amit Grover and Dr. Adriana Rosales, who successfully operate Pacific Vasectomy Clinic at the same location, have expanded their men's health practice to include cutting-edge non-surgical procedures for men seeking aesthetic improvements.

Located at 1600 116th Ave NE, Suite 104, the new clinic brings the nationally recognized Upsize™ Procedure to Seattle-area men for the first time. This minimally invasive treatment has gained popularity across the country for delivering immediate, natural-looking results without surgery or downtime.

"Men deserve access to safe, effective aesthetic options that boost their confidence," said Dr. Grover. "The Upsize™ Procedure represents a breakthrough in men's wellness, and we're thrilled to be the first to offer this revolutionary treatment in the Seattle metro area. Our patients at Pacific Vasectomy Clinic have been asking about aesthetic options, and now we can provide comprehensive care under one roof."

The Upsize™ Procedure utilizes proprietary techniques developed by California-based Upsize™ LLC, a leader in non-surgical men's aesthetic medicine. The Bellevue location also offers the Firm-X procedure, expanding the range of aesthetic treatments available to Pacific Northwest men.

This unique collaboration between Pacific Vasectomy Clinic and Upsize™ Clinic Seattle creates a comprehensive men's wellness destination. The doctors' extensive experience performing urological procedures ensures patients receive expert care in a comfortable, discreet environment.

The timing of the Upsize™ Clinic Seattle opening responds to growing demand for specialized men's aesthetic services in the region. Men throughout Puget Sound now have access to the same advanced Upsize™ Procedure available in major markets across the United States and internationally.

Interested men can learn more about the Upsize™ Procedure and schedule confidential consultations by calling 1-628-246-8884 or visiting www.upsizematters.com. Current Pacific Vasectomy Clinic patients can also inquire about the Upsize™ Procedure during their appointments.

About Upsize™ LLC Headquartered in Roseville, California, Upsize™ LLC specializes in minimally invasive male non-surgical treatments including the Upsize™ Procedure and the Firm-X procedure. The company's proprietary procedures have earned recognition for their safety profile, immediate results, and high patient satisfaction rates. With locations across California, Texas, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Arizona, Nebraska, and international expansion into Panama and Canada, Upsize™ continues to lead innovation in male aesthetic medicine.

Corporate Headquarters: Upsize™ LLC

5 Medical Plaza Dr, Suite 150

Roseville, CA 95661