Caseflood.ai Raises $3.2M As The First Legal AI Intake Team That Closes

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caseflood.ai , the human-assisted AI intake team for law firms—with the first voice agents capable of holding 30+ minute long conversations—emerged from stealth and announced today they have raised $3.2M from investors including Acquisition.com, Y Combinator, Rebel Fund, Four Cities Capital, Elevation Capital, Amino Capital, Valia Ventures, Pioneer Fund, and prominent angels like Kulveer Taggar, Will Drevno, Ben Bryant, and German Royal family, the Sayn-Wittgensteins. Caseflood will use the funds to fund its research and engineering team, pushing the boundaries of what's possible with voice agents.

Legal is the most difficult use of voice AI; callers are going through a traumatic experience, and firms need to sign them or book a consult on the first call. Caseflood combines voice AI research with decades of legal intake experience to take inbound callers from concerned to closed. Their 24/7 voice agent, Luna (capable of autonomously doing outbound calls, SMS chasers, paid consultation bookings, general reception, and lead referrals), is coupled with their in-house team of closers—intake specialists stolen from influential firms like Morgan & Morgan—that increase bottom line revenue for firms. On average, Luna’s conversations last 20+ minutes each, and she books paid consultations (without any human closing necessary) 30% more than the average human.

For the average PI firm, every $500/month invested in Caseflood results in a staggering $140,000/month in previously untapped revenue. In the last few months, Caseflood has grown nearly 80% month over month in revenue, and works with leading law firms across the nation, including majorly influential personal injury firms.

"Small service businesses—like law firms—are looking to use AI to grow and drive operational efficiency,” said Alex Hormozi, co-founder, ACQ Ventures. “At Acquisition.com and our venture arm, ACQ Ventures, we back exceptional entrepreneurs who are building these tools. Our investment in Caseflood AI embodies this thesis."

“We know that AI agents are the future for law firms for intake, case management, and general client communication,” said Ethan Hilton, CEO and Co-founder of Caseflood.ai. “We are the go-to service for firms across the nation that want to sign 90%+ of their inbound qualified leads. We operate like a research lab, hell-bent on building agents that reach human parity—meaning they speak, think, and respond just like a real person—in an effort to fundamentally change the unit economics of running a law firm.”

“Our new investors are experts in AI and voice technology, and we are thrilled to be working with them,” Ethan continued. “We’re using these funds to recruit more talented engineers to join the most dominant voice AI team in the legal space and accelerate progress toward top-tier performance.”

