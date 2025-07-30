Asia-Pacific Digital Payment Methods, Trends, & Consumer Shifts Analysis Report 2025-2028 | Despite Digital Surge, Cash Persists in Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Digital Payments 2025: Payment Methods, Trends, & Consumer Shifts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Mobile Wallets to Surpass Cards by 2027 Across Asia-Pacific, While AI and Regulation Drive Payment Innovation
Mobile Wallets Surge, but Cards and Cash Stay Relevant
By 2028, non-cash transactions in Asia-Pacific are set to hit 1.5 trillion, with digital wallets making up 66% of POS payments by 2027, up from 50% in 2023. China, Indonesia, and South Korea lead this shift, thanks to QR codes, super-apps, and government initiatives. Still, cards hold strong in Japan and Australia due to trusted systems and loyalty programs, while cash remains widely used in Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Malaysia, especially for offline spending.
AI Drives Payment Innovation with Uneven Uptake
Artificial intelligence is reshaping payments, boosting fraud prevention, credit access, and operations. Visa has put over USD 3 billion into AI tools like Visa Protect to strengthen real-time payment security. Southeast Asian firms expect 7-9% cost savings and up to 9% revenue gains from AI by 2027, though adoption rates differ across markets.
Regulations Boost Cross-Border Payment Connectivity
Efforts like India's UPI expansion, China's e-CNY pilots, and Indonesia's QRIS system are improving cross-border and domestic payment links. These regulatory moves are streamlining fragmented systems and opening new opportunities for regional and global commerce.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Takeaways
2. Management Summary
3. Asia-Pacific Digital Payments Insights and AI Developments
- Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021 - 2024e & 2028f
- Total B2B Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021 - 2024e & 2028f
- Payments Revenue Value, in USD trillion, 2013, 2018, 2020 - 2023
- Payments Revenue by Type, Commercial & Consumer in %, 2018 & 2023
- Payment Mix of New vs Traditional Payments, in % of Transaction Volume, 2023
- Top Point-of-Sales Payment Methods, in % of Transaction Value, 2023 - 2027f
- Share of Payment Revenue Value, in %, 2027f
- AI Applications in Credit Inclusion, Finance Automation, and Procurement, April 2025
- AI in Fraud Detection, Real-Time Payment Security, and Biometric Authentication, July 2025
- AI Integration, Stablecoin Cards, Tokenised Transfers, and Micro-Merchant Access, June 2025
- Funding for AI-Driven FinTech Companies, in USD billions, 2023-2025f
- SEA: Enablers of AI Adoption in E-Commerce and Digital Payments, April 2025
- SEA: Average Cost Reduction from AI/GenAI, in % of Total Costs, 2023 & 2027
- SEA: Average Revenue Growth from AI/GenAI, in % Revenue Growth, 2023 & 2027
4. China Payment Market Overview, Mobile Wallet Use, and Consumer Trends
- Mobile Wallet Penetration, Digital Infrastructure, and Consumer Adoption, June 2025
- Mobile Wallet Penetration among Adult Consumers, in %, Q2 2023
- Mobile Wallet Ownership and Usage, in %, Q2 2023
- Share of Consumers Using WeChat Pay Daily, in %, 2023
- WeChat Pay & Alipay Market Share in % and Ecosystem Penetration in Mobile Payments, 2023
- Share of Consumer Transactions by Payment Method, in %, 2024
- Development of Online Payment Usage and User Penetration, Dec. 2020 - Dec. 2024
- Forecasted Payment Market Size, in USD trillions, 2025e & 2030f
- Card Transaction Value, in USD trillion, 2024 & 2028f
- Debit Card Transaction Value, in CNY trillions, 2020 - 2028f
- Credit and Charge Card Transaction Value, in CNY trillions, 2020 - 2028f
5. Japan Payment Market Overview, Cashless Adoption, and Consumer Preferences
- Card Payment Market Trends, Cash Usage, and Government Cashless Policy Targets, July 2025
- Breakdown of Cashless Payments by Method, in %, 2017 - 2024
- Cashless Payment Ratio, in %, 2017 - 2024
- Share of Household Adoption of E-Money, in %, 2023
- Breakdown of Online Shoppers by Payment Method for Internet Transactions, in %, 2024
- Mobile Payments Market Size, in USD billion, 2025 & 2030f
- Real-Time Transactions Volume, in billions, 2023 & 2028
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f
- Share of Paper-Based Payments, in %, 2023 & 2028f
6. India Payment Market Overview, Digital Wallet Use, and E-Commerce Payments
- Share of Consumers Using Digital Wallets for Online and In-Store Purchases, in %, 2023
- Mobile Wallet Payments, in USD trillion, 2024 & 2028f
- Share of Electronic Payments Conducted via Real-Time Transactions, in %, 2023
- Most Frequently Used Online Payment Methods for E-Commerce, in %, 2024
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f
- Share of Online Credit Card Transactions Within Total Card Spending, in %, September 2024
- Share of Online Credit Card Spending, in %, April 2024 - September 2024
7. South Korea Payment Market Overview, Mobile Payments, and Online Shopping Trends
- Share of Smartphone Ownership, in %, 2023
- Share of Digital Transactions via Mobile Devices, in %, 2023
- Daily Usage Volume of Simple Payment Services, in millions, 2022 & 2023
- Transaction Value of Simple Payment Services, in USD million, 2022 & 2023
- Samsung Pay Market Share in Mobile Payments, in % of Total and In-Person Payments, 2023
- Frequency of Online Shopping Activity, in %, 2024
- B2C E-Commerce Payment Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f
- Mobile Payments Market Size, in USD billions, 2024 & 2033f
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f
8. Australia Payment Market Overview, Card Transactions, and BNPL Preferences
- Mobile Wallet Payments, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f
- Share of Gen Z & Y Consumers Who Find BNPL Most Appealing for E-Commerce Payments, in %, 2024
9. Indonesia Payment Market Overview, E-Wallet Use, and Merchant Payment Trends
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2027f
- Mobile Payments Market Size, in USD billions, 2025e & 2030f
- Mobile Payments Market Share, by Payment Type, in %, 2024
- Mobile Payments Market Share, by Application, in %, 2024
- Share of Consumers by Payment Method Used, in %, 2023
- Share of Consumers Using E-Wallets for Financial Transactions, in %, 2023
- Acceptance of Payment Methods Among Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024
- Payment Trends Observed by Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024
- Payment Initiatives Identified as Critical to Business Strategy, in % of Merchants, 2024
10. Vietnam Payment Market Overview, E-Wallet Providers, and Merchant Adoption
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2027f
- Market Share of Leading E-Wallet Providers, in %, 2023
- Acceptance of Payment Methods Among Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024
- Payment Trends Observed by Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024
- Payment Initiatives Identified as Critical to Business Strategy, in % of Merchants, 2024
11. Thailand Payment Market Overview, Mobile Wallet Use, and Merchant Initiatives
- Mobile Wallet Payments, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f
- Acceptance of Payment Methods Among Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024
- Payment Trends Observed by Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024
- Payment Initiatives Identified as Critical to Business Strategy, in % of Merchants, 2024
12. Singapore Payment Market Overview, Card Transactions, and Merchant Insights
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f
- Acceptance of Payment Methods Among Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024
- Payment Trends Observed by Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024
- Payment Initiatives Identified as Critical to Business Strategy, in % of Merchants, 2024
13. Philippines Payment Market Overview, Card Transactions, and Merchant Trends
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f
- Acceptance of Payment Methods Among Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024
- Payment Trends Observed by Merchants, in % of Merchants, 2024
- Payment Initiatives Identified as Critical to Business Strategy, in % of Merchants, 2024
14. Malaysia Payment Market Overview, E-Wallet Use, and Card Transactions
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2024 & 2028f
- Share of Consumers Using E-Wallets by Purchase Type (Online Shopping vs. Food Delivery), in %, 2024
15. Hong Kong Payment Market Overview, Digital Payment Share, and Market Trends
- Payment Market Size, in USD trillions, 2025e & 2030f
- Payment Market Share by Mode (Point of Sale vs. Online Sale), in %, 2024
- Top Digital Payment Methods for Online Transactions, in % of Respondents, 2023 & 2024
- Operational Localization, Consumer Preferences, and Regulatory Compliance, July 2025
- Payment Integration, Merchant Adoption, and Digital Innovation, July 2025
16. New Zealand Payment Market Overview, Card Transactions, and E-Commerce Payments
- Cards Transaction Value, in USD billion, 2023 & 2027f
- Share of Payment Cards in the E-Commerce Market, in %, 2023"
