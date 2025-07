Fast Casual Concepts, Inc. Announces Strategic Business Move into the Marketing Industry

SHERIDAN, Wyo., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Casual Concepts, Inc. (OTC: FCCI) (“Company”) announces that it has shifted its business direction from the food industry to the marketing industry. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, GDS Lumina, Inc., is a marketing entity that FCCI’s management plans to integrate vertically.

George Athanasiadis, CEO, Fast Casual Concepts, Inc., states, “Marketing sits at the intersection of creativity, strategy, and consumer behavior. Businesses rely on marketing to build awareness, attract customers, and drive revenue, making it a vital investment for their success. We are excited for what GDS Lumina, Inc. can bring to this vital area for business growth and development.”

The management’s decision was based on the potential growth as a marketing entity and the possible upside valuation for the Company’s shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may”, “will”, “to”, “plan”, “expect”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “could”, “would”, “estimate,” or “continue”, or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

George Athanasiadis, CEO

+1 727-692-3348

george@fastcasualconceptsinc.com

fastcasualconceptsinc.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/39f4cebf-2b73-4b4b-90d4-e4d1cdd6d11c