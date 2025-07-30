Your Video Editor Celebrates 500th Customer Milestone, Emerges as Leading YouTube Video Editing Service Provider

Jamshedpur, India, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your Video Editor, a premier video editing service provider specializing in YouTube content creation, announced today it has surpassed 500 clients globally. This milestone highlights the company’s rapid growth and market leadership as a top-ranked provider of long-form and short-form video editing services, supporting creators, entrepreneurs, and brands across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and other international markets.





Your Video Editor is constantly ranked as the top video editing service.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Mohammad Qaiser, Your Video Editor addresses the critical challenge faced by YouTube creators globally: transforming hours of raw footage into engaging, professional content without requiring extensive time investment or technical expertise from content creators.

Industry Recognition and Market Leadership

Your Video Editor's competitive advantage lies in its specialized approach to YouTube content, consistently earning recognition from industry publications and reviewers. The company maintains top rankings across multiple evaluation criteria including service quality, pricing transparency, turnaround times, and client satisfaction.

Recent industry recognition includes Mid-Day's comprehensive analysis that positioned Your Video Editor as the "Best Long-Form Video Editing Service," ranking ahead of established competitors. The evaluation praised the company's comprehensive service range, transparent pricing model, and advanced features included as standard offerings.

Serving clients across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and other international markets, the company's editing team, led by Creative Lead Khalid Walid, brings diverse expertise including sound design, color grading, animation, and motion graphics.

Specialized Global Expertise

Each video editor specializes in different aspects of video production:

Danish Khan focuses on quick turnaround edits optimized for social media platforms

Neeraj Kumar specializes in sound design and color grading with audio engineering background

Abhishek Singh brings animation and visual effects expertise with 3D modeling experience

Srinath R. concentrates on motion graphics and dynamic transitions

Comprehensive Service Portfolio

Your Video Editor offers three primary service categories designed to meet diverse creator needs across international markets:

Short-Form Video Editing: Single videos at $70, 5-video packages at $60 each, and 10-video packages at $50 each, with 24-48 hour delivery times for Instagram Reels, TikTok videos, and YouTube Shorts.

Long-Form Video Editing: Standard packages starting at $140 per video (up to 30 minutes), Advanced packages at $200 per video (up to 15 minutes), and Premium packages at $250 per video (up to 15 minutes).

Dedicated Video Editor Hiring Service: Monthly subscriptions starting at $1,399, providing creators with the option to hire personal video editors for consistent brand development and faster turnaround times.

Technology-Driven Excellence

Your Video Editor utilizes Frame.io for streamlined client review processes, enabling precise feedback through time-stamped comments. The company supports 4K video editing and exports, handles multiple camera setups, and provides platform-specific optimization for YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok across all major markets.

"The technical infrastructure allows the company to handle complex projects while maintaining quick turnaround times for clients worldwide," explained Khalid Walid, Creative Lead. "The investment in professional-grade tools and processes ensures consistent quality across all projects, regardless of client location."

Proven Track Record and Client Success

The company's 500+ client milestone reflects sustained growth in the expanding global creator economy. With YouTube's over 2 billion monthly active users driving increased demand for professional editing services, Your Video Editor's international client base spans content creators, coaches, real estate professionals, corporate clients, and e-commerce businesses across the US, UK, Australia, and other key markets.

Client retention rates and referral business demonstrate the company's effectiveness in helping creators achieve their content goals while maintaining cost-effective pricing structures.

"The global YouTube creator economy demands consistent, high-quality content, but most creators lack the time or expertise to edit professionally," said Mohammad Qaiser, Founder and CEO of Your Video Editor. "The service allows creators worldwide to focus on content creation while professional video editors handle the technical aspects that make videos perform exceptionally well."

Global Competitive Advantages

Several factors distinguish Your Video Editor in the international marketplace:

Unlimited Revisions Policy ensuring client satisfaction without additional costs

Video credits that remain valid for 12 months with no expiration

Flexible pricing options from single-video purchases to monthly subscriptions

Comprehensive add-on services including YouTube thumbnail design and channel branding

24/7 accessibility serving clients across different time zones in the US, UK, Australia, and beyond

Consistent industry recognition and excellent ratings across all review platforms

Future Growth and Innovation

Your Video Editor continues expanding its service offerings and team capabilities with recent additions including advanced motion graphics capabilities and specialized packages for emerging platforms and content formats popular in Western markets.

"The consistent industry recognition and excellent customer ratings across all platforms motivate continued innovation for the global creator community," said Qaiser. "The goal remains to be the preferred choice for creators worldwide who want to scale their content production without compromising quality."

Visit Your Video Editor at https://yourvideoeditor.com/





Your Video Editor Team





