RAVEL Expands Its Orchestrate AI Software and Launches New Turnkey AI Workload Solution Pre-Configured for Supermicro Systems to Accelerate AI Adoption

Seattle, WA, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RAVEL, a leader in IT and workload orchestration software, today announced major updates to its flagship AI offering, RAVEL Orchestrate AI, as well as the launch of solutions leveraging Supermicro Turnkey AI Workload Solution—a powerful and ready-to-deploy AI offering. These products simplify the adoption of scalable AI for organizations across industries, such as data centers, content creation studios, research labs and innovation hubs, and large enterprises.



As the adoption of AI and Generative AI continues to transform business, IT operations teams, data scientists and engineers, and creative teams face mounting complexity in deploying and managing compute-intensive AI workloads. The latest updates from RAVEL directly address these challenges by offering intelligent orchestration solutions purpose-built to simplify deployment, execution, and monitoring across the new era of hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge AI.



“Traditional IT tooling is breaking under the weight of modern AI,” said Denise Muyco, Chief Executive Officer at RAVEL. “Orchestrate AI turns siloed tools, manual processes, and hardware sprawl into unified, scalable pipelines purpose-built for creatives, researchers, engineers, and enterprise ops teams, whether they’re just getting started with small-scale deployments or building out refurbished data centers and new AI factories. It’s not just smarter orchestration—it’s orchestration built for the AI era.”





What’s New in RAVEL Orchestrate AI:

Streamlined AI Workflow Orchestration - Define, schedule, and run complex workloads and infrastructure from a single pane of glass interface.





- Define, schedule, and run complex workloads and infrastructure from a single pane of glass interface. Scalable Model Deployment Across Any Infrastructure - Automate deployment across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments—no manual setup needed.





- Automate deployment across cloud, on-prem, and hybrid environments—no manual setup needed. Intelligent Resource Optimization - Dynamically matches jobs to optimal CPUs/GPUs for better performance, efficiency, load balancing, and energy efficiency.





- Dynamically matches jobs to optimal CPUs/GPUs for better performance, efficiency, load balancing, and energy efficiency. Native Framework Integration - Works seamlessly with TensorFlow, PyTorch, Hugging Face, ComfyUI, and more—out of the box.





- Works seamlessly with TensorFlow, PyTorch, Hugging Face, ComfyUI, and more—out of the box. Smart Job Queuing & Prioritization - Schedule and prioritize jobs based on policies, workload demand, and resource availability.





- Schedule and prioritize jobs based on policies, workload demand, and resource availability. Centralized Monitoring & Management - Track jobs, resources, and performance in real time—ideal for distributed teams and shared infrastructure.





- Track jobs, resources, and performance in real time—ideal for distributed teams and shared infrastructure. Multi-User Access & Role Controls - Secure workspaces with customizable roles and permissions to isolate users and protect resources.





Supermicro x RAVEL: Turnkey AI Workload Solution

To simplify and accelerate AI adoption even further, RAVEL and Supermicro have collaborated on a pre-integrated and AI-optimized infrastructure solution, combining Supermicro’s cutting-edge systems and featuring AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO CPUs and NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition GPUs with RAVEL Orchestrate AI. The Supermicro x RAVEL Turnkey AI Workload Solution is enterprise-ready and delivers plug-and-play deployment and modular scalability from workstation to datacenter, with minimal setup and maximum performance. An early design of the solution won "Product of the Year" at NAB 2025 in the AI/ML category.





“AMD is empowering the next wave of AI innovation through high-performance computing that scales from desktop to datacenter,” said Andy Parma, Segment Director, MNC Workstation CPU, AMD. “With AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processors powering the Supermicro x RAVEL solution, customers gain robust, ready-to-deploy infrastructure that streamlines AI workflows and accelerates time to insight.”





Availability:

RAVEL Orchestrate AI is now available in early access, and can be tested standalone or as part of the Supermicro x RAVEL Turnkey AI Workload Solution directly through RAVEL and its partners: Cinesys, ECS, and Augur Tech. RAVEL and Supermicro are also inviting other interested resellers or systems integrator partners to get in touch to support bringing the solution to users worldwide. For more information, please register your interest here.





About RAVEL

RAVEL is redefining intelligent orchestration for IT operations. Through its Orchestrate AI platform, RAVEL empowers teams to scale innovation, reduce infrastructure friction, and unlock the full potential of AI—from research to production.





