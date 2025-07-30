Dr. Ramesh Srinivasan Joins Texas Digestive Disease Consultants

Georgetown, TX, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (TDDC), a GI Alliance practice, is pleased to announce that board-certified gastroenterologist Dr. Ramesh Srinivasan has joined the TDDC location in Georgetown, Texas. Dr. Srinivasan is now accepting new patients at:

Texas Digestive Disease Consultants: Georgetown

1900 Scenic Drive

Suite 2218

Georgetown, TX 782626

Tel: 512-341-0900

Dr. Srinivasan brings over two decades of experience in gastroenterology to the Texas Digestive Disease Consultants (TDDC) team. His clinical interests include inflammatory bowel disease, liver disease, colorectal cancer screening and prevention, as well as advanced endoscopy techniques.

“I am excited to join TDDC in Georgetown and provide high-quality digestive care to the growing community,” said Dr. Srinivasan. “My philosophy is to educate and involve patients in the decision-making process while delivering compassionate, personalized care.”

Dr. Ramesh is a board-certified physician in Internal Medicine and Gastroenterology. He earned his medical degree from Texas A&M University and completed his residency and fellowship at the University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) in Galveston, TX, where he also served as Chief Resident. After eight years of practice with TDDC in Denton, TX, Dr. Ramesh is now seeing patients at TDDC Georgetown, with additional offices in Pflugerville and Lampasas.

Patients in the Georgetown area can now benefit from Dr. Srinivasan’s commitment to patient education, comfort, and evidence-based gastroenterology care. Appointments can be scheduled by calling the office directly at 512-341-0900.

About Texas Digestive Disease Consultants and GI Alliance

TDDC is a leading provider of gastrointestinal care and a practice of GI Alliance, the nation’s leading GI physician group. Together, they are committed to providing compassionate, patient-centered care utilizing the most advanced diagnostic and treatment methods available.