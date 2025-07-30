NP Digital’s 2025 Organic Search Engine Trends Report Uncovers How AI Is Driving Marketers to Rethink SEO Strategies

San Diego, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contrary to widespread industry fears about AI-driven search reducing website traffic, a new report from NP Digital finds that many marketers are actually seeing stable or increased traffic since AI Overviews launched. Among other key findings, the end-to-end digital marketing agency’s 2025 Organic Search Engine Trends Report reveals that 56% of marketers have seen their traffic increase since Google debuted its AI Overviews.

Drawing on surveys of 1,000 search users and 600 marketing professionals, the report explores how users and brands are adapting to AI-driven search.

Key Findings:

Zero-click panic may be overstated

Only 15% of users say they’ve stopped clicking on links after seeing an AI Overview (AIO) result, suggesting the majority are still seeking deeper information. And while 56% of marketers report an increase in traffic since AIOs launched, another 36% say traffic has remained stable. These findings suggest that while AI is reshaping search habits, it hasn’t eliminated the desire for in-depth content.

Users generally approve of AIO output, but concerns remain

Three out of 4 users say they haven’t noticed major errors in AIO results. Among those who have, the most frequently cited issues include inaccurate answers (51%), irrelevant content (21%) and outdated information (21%). Although overall user satisfaction appears high, 91% of users express some level of concern about the spread of misinformation or bias through AIOs, underscoring users’ strong demand for trustworthy and unbiased outputs.

Marketers are betting big on AI’s future in search

About 1 in 3 marketers believe AI tools will account for 25% to 50% of all search activity within the next year. In response, 51% are already tracking their brand’s visibility within AI platforms, while another 38% are exploring how to do so. With AI-powered search on the rise, the most common ways marketers plan to adapt are by investing in visibility tracking tools (45%), creating more conversational content (45%) and optimizing for long-tail keywords (40%) that align with how AI delivers results.

These shifts highlight the need for agility, as NP Digital Vice President of SEO Nikki Lam explains:

“Zero-click searches aren’t new, but the rise of AI overviews has accelerated their growth and is reshaping how users interact with search, impacting many brands. Your traffic mix will likely look a little different in 2025 and beyond. This data reinforces the importance of staying agile; brands that adopt a search everywhere optimization strategy will be best positioned to maintain visibility and stay ahead.”

For the complete findings from NP Digital’s 2025 Organic Search Engine Trends Report, visit https://advanced.npdigital.com/search-engine-rewind/.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global digital marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning end-to-end digital marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, direct-to-consumer (DTC) challenger-type organizations. For more information, visit npdigital.com.