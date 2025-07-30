Wireless Charging Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 40.67 Billion by 2032, Globally, at 22% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Lewes, Delaware, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Wireless Charging Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 22% from 2026 to 2032, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 9.49 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 40.67 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

The Wireless Charging Market is witnessing rapid expansion due to growing reliance on smart devices and the push toward contactless power transfer solutions. From EVs to wearables, industries are integrating wireless technologies to enhance user convenience and energy efficiency.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Size & Forecast : In-depth analysis of current value and future projections

: In-depth analysis of current value and future projections Segment Analysis : Breaks down the market by Technology, Application, and Component for focused strategy development.

: Breaks down the market by Technology, Application, and Component for focused strategy development. Regional Insights : Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more

: Comprehensive coverage of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and more Competitive Landscape : Profiles key players, their strategic initiatives, and innovation-driven growth approaches.

: Profiles key players, their strategic initiatives, and innovation-driven growth approaches. Growth Drivers & Challenges : Analyzes the forces accelerating growth and the restraints hindering large-scale adoption.

: Analyzes the forces accelerating growth and the restraints hindering large-scale adoption. Challenges and Risk Assessment: Evaluates ethical debates, off-target effects, and regulatory complexities.

Why This Report Matters:

This report offers strategic insights for decision-makers, enabling them to understand growth drivers, barriers, and the innovation ecosystem shaping the wireless charging industry. It empowers businesses to stay competitive and capture new market opportunities through actionable data and forecasts.

Who You Should Read This Report:

Market Research Professionals seeking data-backed insights.

seeking data-backed insights. B2B Clients & Product Developers looking to integrate wireless charging tech.

looking to integrate wireless charging tech. EV Manufacturers & Tech Startups assessing innovation and demand outlook.

assessing innovation and demand outlook. Investors & Analysts evaluating market trends for strategic planning.

evaluating market trends for strategic planning. Industrialists & Supply Chain Experts identifying new use cases and efficiency models.



Browse in-depth TOC on “Global Wireless Charging Market Size”

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Global Wireless Charging Market Overview

Market Driver

1. Rising Adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs)

The increasing popularity of electric vehicles is significantly boosting the demand for wireless charging solutions.

Governments across the globe are pushing for EV adoption through subsidies, tax benefits, and emission norms.

Automotive manufacturers are investing in inductive charging pads and wireless charging lanes to enhance convenience.

Wireless EV charging eliminates cable clutter, reducing physical wear and improving public and fleet charging infrastructure.

Urban planners and smart city initiatives are integrating wireless charging to future-proof mobility infrastructure.

This trend is expanding the "wireless EV charging market," especially across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.





2. Proliferation of Smart Devices and Consumer Electronics

A surge in smartphone and wearable usage is driving the consumer electronics segment of the wireless charging market.

Consumers increasingly prefer devices that support wireless charging for its convenience and fast charging features.

Leading brands like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi are integrating Qi-standard wireless charging across product lines.

Demand for multi-device charging pads and portable wireless power banks is steadily rising.

Third-party accessory manufacturers are innovating to deliver compatibility across multiple smart gadgets.

3. Advancements in Resonant and RF Technology

Innovation in wireless power transfer is opening up long-range and multi-device charging capabilities.

Resonant charging enables power transfer over larger distances without precise alignment.

RF-based wireless charging allows devices to charge without physical contact—ideal for medical, industrial, and IoT applications.

These technologies enhance user experience by offering charging in motion, improving safety and automation integration.

Companies are filing patents and forming alliances to commercialize these innovations across sectors.

Market Restraint

1. High Cost of Wireless Charging Infrastructure

Cost remains one of the major barriers to widespread wireless charging adoption.

Compared to traditional wired solutions, wireless systems involve higher hardware and installation expenses.

Wireless EV charging setups demand sophisticated coils, sensors, and communication modules, increasing system cost.

Small businesses and developing economies find the capital investment challenging.

Return on investment (ROI) timelines are longer, discouraging public infrastructure deployment.

Concerns surrounding "wireless charging infrastructure cost" and "EV charging setup expenses" dominate industry debates.





2. Compatibility and Standardization Issues

A fragmented landscape of charging protocols limits interoperability and slows down adoption.

Multiple standards such as Qi, PMA, and A4WP create confusion among consumers and manufacturers.

Devices supporting only specific protocols cannot universally interact with all charging stations or accessories.

This lack of universal compatibility increases production complexity and inventory management for OEMs.

In sectors like automotive and healthcare, standardization is crucial for operational efficiency and user safety.

3. Efficiency and Energy Loss Concerns

Wireless charging systems often suffer from reduced energy efficiency, which can deter high-volume usage.

Energy transfer via wireless modes is typically less efficient than wired counterparts, especially under misalignment.

Losses during charging lead to higher electricity bills and can generate excess heat.

Over time, this inefficiency can impact battery life and device performance.

Industrial users and healthcare environments require high energy efficiency to maintain uptime and safety standards.

Geographical Dominance: North America holds a dominant position in the Wireless Charging Market, driven by early adoption of EVs, strong R&D investments, and the presence of leading tech giants. The U.S. leads in deploying wireless EV infrastructure and smartphone accessories. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region, led by China, Japan, and South Korea, is rapidly expanding due to large-scale consumer electronics production and government-backed smart mobility initiatives. Europe follows closely with growing demand for sustainable charging in electric vehicles and public spaces.

Key Players

The “Global Wireless Charging Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Apple, Inc., LG Electronics, Inc., Energous Corporation, Ossia, Inc., Witricity Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp.Ltd., Vivo Mobile Communication Co., Ltd., Powermat Technologies Ltd.

Wireless Charging Market Segment Analysis

Based on the research, Verified Market Research has segmented the global market into Technology, Application, Component and Geography.

Wireless Charging Market, by Technology: Inductive Resonant Radiofrequency (RF)



Wireless Charging Market, by Application: Consumer Electronics Automotive Industrial Healthcare





Wireless Charging Market, by Component:



Receiver Transmitter





Wireless Charging Market, by Geography



North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



