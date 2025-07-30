Halal Food Market Forecasts Report 2025-2030 | Competitive Analysis of Cargill, Al Islami Foods, QL Resources, Unilever, Nestle, Danisco, Halal Fine Foods, American Foods, Tahira Foods, Pacmoore

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Halal Food Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Halal Food Market is expected to grow from USD 2.99 trillion in 2025 to USD 4.54 trillion in 2030, at a CAGR of 8.74%.



The primary driver of the halal food market in 2025 is the rapid increase in the global Muslim population, which continues to demand halal-certified products. Additionally, rising meat consumption globally supports market expansion, as halal meat adheres to strict preparation standards. Halal beverages are increasingly available in western-style grocery stores, including supermarkets and hypermarkets, reflecting broader market accessibility.

Manufacturers and retailers are employing strategies such as product innovation, line expansion, and customization to maintain nutrient content and taste while adhering to halal standards. Both Muslim and non-Muslim consumers are drawn to halal products for their assurance of safety, hygiene, and reliability, bolstering market growth. Companies are prioritizing halal certification to meet consumer expectations for quality and taste, signaling a robust future for halal products, particularly in Islamic markets.



Geographical Outlook



In 2025, the halal food market is witnessing significant growth in North America and Europe, driven by changing lifestyles, increased demand for value-added food products, and rising disposable incomes. The market is further propelled by growing per capita expenditure on food and the increasing Muslim population in these regions. In Islamic countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar, demand for halal food remains exceptionally high due to cultural and religious alignment.

The global halal market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Each region presents unique opportunities for manufacturers, with market trends indicating sustained growth driven by consumer preferences and economic factors. Comprehensive regional analyses highlight prevailing opportunities, particularly in major countries, where manufacturers can capitalize on increasing demand and favorable market dynamics.



This summary underscores the halal food market's strong growth trajectory in 2025, supported by demographic, economic, and consumer preference trends, positioning it as a dynamic sector for industry stakeholders.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2990.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4546.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global



Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments)

Cargill, Incorporated

Al Islami Foods

QL Resources Sdn Bhd

Unilever

Nestle

Danisco

Halal Fine Foods

American Foods Group, LLC

Tahira Foods

Pacmoore Products Inc

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Processed & Packaged Foods

Confectionery

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By End-User

Retail Consumers

Food Service Industry

Institutional Buyers

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

Israel

UAE

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Malaysia

India

Indonesia

Thailand

Taiwan

Others

