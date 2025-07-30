BCI-backed Brinley Partners Secures US$4 Billion Commitment

Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (“BCI”), one of Canada’s largest institutional investors, today announced that Brinley Partners, LP (“Brinley”), a private credit investment manager initially seeded by BCI’s Principal Credit Fund, has secured an additional US$4 billion commitment from a leading U.S. insurance company. This capital will fund Brinley’s inaugural collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”), the first in a planned series of rolling vintages, beginning with a US$1 billion investment vehicle.

Brinley focuses on high quality companies in the middle-market, upper-middle market, and large cap space, operating in defensive sectors. Brinley’s first flagship fund, Brinley Private Debt Fund I LP, closed in 2021 with approximately US$3 billion of total capital, inclusive of leverage.

“BCI first invested in Brinley in 2021, having built strong conviction in the strategy created by the company’s Founder, Kerry Dolan, and the growing demand for corporate private debt. Since that time, Brinley has demonstrated successful execution and delivered strong results for BCI,” said Daniel Garant, Executive Vice President & Global Head, Public Markets at BCI. “We’re thrilled to see Brinley secure this US$4 billion commitment to extend their offering into the CLO market. This is a transformational transaction for Brinley and all equity partners – including BCI. We are pleased to continue our partnership with Brinley in their next phase of growth.”

Kerry Dolan, Founder and Managing Partner of Brinley added: “Our inaugural CLO is a natural extension of our credit platform, and welcoming a new strategic partner marks a meaningful milestone in Brinley’s continued evolution and the growth of our firm.”

Brinley’s expansion into the CLO market reinforces its momentum as a growing, multi-product credit platform. Leveraging the firm’s existing capabilities, the CLO will employ Brinley’s flagship strategy of providing comprehensive capital solutions to high-quality mid-market and large-cap companies, with a specific emphasis on businesses with high barriers to entry, compelling industry fundamentals, and demonstrated revenue visibility or predictability, among other factors. The CLO strategy was specifically designed to meet the needs of insurance sector investment capital, including flexible structuring capabilities that allow the CLO to include various debt products.

BCI’s Principal Credit Fund has committed, or agreed to commit, more than US$2.5 billion to Brinley.

About BCI

British Columbia Investment Management Corporation (BCI) is one of Canada’s largest institutional investors, with C$295 billion in gross assets under management as of March 31, 2025. For 25 years, BCI has built its legacy on performance with purpose, helping its 32 public sector and institutional clients deliver on their commitments. From securing pensions to supporting communities, it’s investing that matters.

Headquartered in Victoria, British Columbia, and with teams spanning Vancouver, New York, London, and Mumbai, BCI puts patient capital to work across public and private markets globally.

Learn more on BCI.ca or connect on LinkedIn.

About Brinley Partners

Brinley Partners is a private investment firm focused on private credit, headquartered in New York. Brinley’s private credit platform has approximately $10 billion in assets under management, including leverage and committed capital across its investment vehicles.

For more information, please visit www.brinleypartners.com