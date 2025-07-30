Automotive SoC (System on Chip) Market Outlook Report 2025-2034 | Advanced AI Integration Boosts Capabilities, 5G-Enabled SoCs Enhance V2X Communications in Modern Vehicles

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Soc Market Outlook 2025-2034: Market Share, and Growth Analysis By Offerings (Hardware, Software, Services), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles), By Application" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Valued at USD 25.2 billion in 2025, the Automotive System on Chip (SoC) market is poised for significant growth at a CAGR of 9.2%, aiming to achieve global sales of USD 55.6 billion by 2034. Central to modern vehicle electronics, automotive SoCs support advanced functionalities in infotainment, driver assistance, and connectivity by integrating multiple components onto a single silicon chip, optimizing complexity, weight, and power consumption.

This integration is driving a shift towards centralized vehicle architectures, essential for managing ADAS, in-vehicle infotainment, and telematics with powerful, energy-efficient computing platforms. As software-defined vehicles become industry standards, automotive SoCs are set to deliver vital processing power and adaptability for real-time decision-making and superior user experiences.

In 2024, the market experienced rapid technological progress and adoption, especially with high-performance SoCs geared towards EV platforms. Manufacturers embedded AI and machine learning capabilities for advanced functionalities like sensor fusion and autonomous driving. New SoCs optimized for electric and hybrid powertrains enhanced performance, while innovations in 5G connectivity facilitated low-latency V2X communication to bolster safety. These developments, prompted by regulatory pressures for safer, greener vehicles, have spurred greater investment in next-gen automotive computing solutions.

Looking ahead, automotive SoCs are expected to thrive on the back of rising demand for Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous driving, necessitating high-performance, efficient chips. SoCs tailored for multi-domain controllers will streamline vehicle production by consolidating functions, lessening the reliance on individual ECUs. Advancements in semiconductor fabrication are anticipated to improve performance and efficiency further. With the automotive sector transitioning towards electric, connected, and autonomous vehicles, SoCs remain vital for enabling innovative features and upgrading vehicle intelligence.

The research examines various factors affecting the Automotive SoC market's supply and demand dynamics. It analyzes the parent, derived, and intermediary markets to evaluate the full supply chain and potential alternatives. Geopolitical, demographic, and Porter's five forces analyses provide strategic market projections. Recent deals and developments are investigated for their future impact on the Automotive SoC market.

The proprietary company revenue and product analysis reveal the market structure and competition. The report profiles key players, including business descriptions, product portfolios, SWOT analyses, financials, and strategies. It identifies top-performing products, market news, and recent developments to provide competitive insights and guide future growth strategies.

Increased AI and machine learning integration for real-time data analysis.

Growth in centralized computing, managing multiple domains from a single chip.

Expansion of 5G-enabled SoCs for advanced V2X communication.

Adoption of advanced semiconductor processes for efficient, powerful SoCs.

Development of automotive-grade SoCs with robust cybersecurity.

Rising demand for Level 3+ autonomy requiring high-performance platforms.

Growth in electric vehicle production demands efficient SoCs for powertrains.

Regulatory needs for safety drive investment in ADAS and connectivity powered by SoCs.

Consumer demand for connectivity and infotainment drives SoC design innovation.

A significant challenge remains the complex and costly development of automotive-grade SoCs that meet stringent safety and performance standards while adapting to swift technological progress.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value in 2025 25.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2034 55.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.1% Regions Covered Global



Automotive SoC Market Segmentation:

By Offerings:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Application:

Infotainment System SOCs

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Intelligent Transport System

In-Vehicle Networking System

Connected Vehicle Platform

By Geography:

North America (USA, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Vietnam, Rest of APAC)

The Middle East and Africa (Middle East, Africa)

South and Central America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SCA)

