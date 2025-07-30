Check Point Software Leads Email Security Rankings in 2025 GigaOm Radar Anti-Phishing Report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. , July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as a Leader and Outperformer for its Harmony Email & Collaboration security solution in GigaOm’s latest Radar for Anti-Phishing report. According to GigaOm, Check Point has been recognized for its ability to deliver AI-first detection and enforcement in one seamless solution.

“We’re honored to be recognized by GigaOm for our forward-looking roadmap and standout innovations,” said Gil Friedrich, GM of Workspace Security at Check Point Software. “This acknowledgment highlights our commitment to redefining threat prevention across every communication channel and endpoint. Harmony Email & Collaboration is a highly comprehensive platform that stops phishing, business email compromise, malware, and advanced threats before they ever reach users.”



The GigaOm Radar for Anti-Phishing evaluated 16 leading solutions, assessing key capabilities, emerging features, and business criteria to guide organizations in selecting the most effective protection for their specific needs. Check Point’s Harmony Email & Collaboration earned the top scores in both emerging features and business criteria, highlighting its advanced defense against AI-driven phishing attacks. These top scores spotlight how Harmony Email & Collaboration combines unified cyber defense with easy deployment, simplified management, and a versatile vendor ecosystem, ensuring seamless integration across a wide range of customer environments.

“Check Point was classified as an Outperformer due to its strong continued development and focus on emerging threats,” said GigaOm analyst Paul Stringfellow. “It also delivered a comprehensive set of innovations, including Infinity AI Copilot and enhanced security with an extensive roadmap for continued development.”



Moreover, GigaOm ranked Check Point as a leader in the following categories within its report:



Advanced Threat Intelligence: Leverages ThreatCloud AI’s 300+ machine learning features to analyze metadata, attachments, and behavior patterns, automatically blocking compromised accounts and extending phishing protection to mobile devices

Leverages ThreatCloud AI’s 300+ machine learning features to analyze metadata, attachments, and behavior patterns, automatically blocking compromised accounts and extending phishing protection to mobile devices Seamless Ecosystem Integration: Within the Check Point Infinity Platform, Harmony Email & Collaboration easily connects with a wide range of security tools including and third-party platforms, enabling automated threat response and streamlined operations across the customer’s existing security stack

Within the Check Point Infinity Platform, Harmony Email & Collaboration easily connects with a wide range of security tools including and third-party platforms, enabling automated threat response and streamlined operations across the customer’s existing security stack Flexible Consumption: Available in multiple packages with optional add-ons, including Incident Response as a Service, Security Awareness Training, DMARC Management, Browser Protection, and Email Archiving, allowing organizations to tailor protection to their needs





Access a free copy of the GigaOm Radar for Anti-phishing by visiting our website and blog.



About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.



Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 2, 2024. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.