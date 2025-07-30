SBA Celebrates 72 Years of Service to America’s Small Businesses

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration celebrates its 72nd anniversary – and over seven decades of empowering entrepreneurs, supporting disaster recovery, and championing economic growth in every corner of our nation.



“Over the course of 72 years, the SBA has grown to become the government’s largest guarantor of business loans – responsible for delivering the capital, business counselling, and federal contracting opportunities that have grown thousands of small businesses and created millions of jobs,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “We’re proud to support the American Dream and the engine of our economy – and even more excited about what’s to come for Main Street with President Trump’s America First agenda. With record loan volumes, strict oversight, and targeted initiatives to strengthen America’s 34 million small businesses, we’re modernizing the SBA to deliver results for job creators and taxpayers alike.”



Since its founding in 1953, the SBA has helped millions of Americans start and grow small businesses, which today represent 99% of all businesses in the United States. Now, under the leadership of Administrator Kelly Loeffler, the agency is focused on restoring accountability, cutting fraud and waste, eliminating partisan bias, and restoring the agency to its core mission of driving economic opportunity and growth.



Since January 20, 2025, the SBA has delivered record results, including approving nearly 45,000 7(a) and 504 loans for over $23 billion, an 11% increase in loans year over year. The agency has also approved more than 2,600 manufacturing loans for $1.9 billion, and nearly 24,000 disaster loans for $3.7 billion.



Also this year, the SBA has launched a series of targeted initiatives to support small businesses, including the Made in America Manufacturing Initiative to restore domestic industries, jobs, and supply chains. The agency has also introduced significant reforms to combat fraud – including by restoring strict loan underwriting standards, cracking down on illegal alien access to loans, and launching a full-scale audit of the 8(a) Business Development Program. In total, Administrator Loeffler has visited 22 states to meet with small business owners to promote key pro-business objectives, including the One Big Beautiful Bill.



This momentum comes as the broader economic landscape shifts in favor of Main Street and the American worker. President Trump’s pro-growth policies are fueling a wave of confidence among small business owners. The latest small business optimism index from NFIB shows that small business confidence has risen above the 51-year average. A recent CNBC survey likewise showed that nearly half of small business owners rate the economy as “excellent” or “good.”



President Trump and Administrator Loeffler are helping usher in a new golden era for American small businesses – grounded in Main Street values, Made in America momentum, and long-overdue accountability in Washington to help small businesses hire, innovate, and grow.

# # #

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.