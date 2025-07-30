JOSTENS HOSTS RECORD-SETTING NUMBER OF SCHOOLS AT JRGC 2025

Minneapolis, MN, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An annual conference for creating a school culture of belonging, achievement and pride, the 2025 Jostens Renaissance Global Conference (JRGC), was hosted at the largest hotel on the West Coast, the Gaylord Pacific in Chula Vista, California, June 28-30, 2025.

The conference, which hosted over 1,500 educators and student leaders from more than 300 schools across North America, provided school leaders with culture-building ideas, networking opportunities and turnkey resources for creating a strong culture and climate.

Throughout the three-day event, participants experienced over 100 breakouts, passionate keynote speakers and inspiring general sessions designed to help teachers love their jobs and students thrive in school. Attendees gathered practical strategies to improve educator morale, academic achievement and character development to bring back to their school for the new year.

Central Regional School District Superintendent Michelle CarneyRay-Yoder shared, "As a superintendent, I've witnessed firsthand how this conference consistently delivers powerful tools, fresh perspectives and actionable strategies. Everyone at JRGC leaves feeling energized to foster a culture where staff, faculty and students feel valued, motivated and empowered to be their best."

At the Awards Gala, one of the highlights of the annual conference, Jostens recognized over 100 schools from across North America with the Renaissance School of Distinction award, which is earned by meeting criteria that demonstrates the robust implementation of strategic activities focused on school culture and climate. The gala also honored four Educators of the Year and two Jostens Renaissance Hall of Fame inductees selected from nominations submitted by educators, students, administrators and community members.

The conference also featured a rally that models for schools how to celebrate academics and character with the same energy and fun as sports teams. The Renaissance Rally includes music and games, along with recognition for achievements like improved grade point average, attendance and positive behavior.

"It's difficult to put the power of JRGC into words,” said Michael Wolf, Jostens VP of School Culture and Events. “The educators and student leaders that attend are full of passion and purpose, creating a conference full of idea sharing, inspiration and a remarkably contagious energy. All of us at Jostens are very thankful for the culture they help shape at JRGC, and even more thankful for how they build culture at their schools using the Jostens Renaissance framework.”

In addition to JRGC, Jostens Renaissance supports thousands of schools with resources for student leadership, character and wellness videos and professional development tools. All are available to Jostens customers as part of their partnership with the company.

ABOUT JOSTENS RENAISSANCE EDUCATION

Jostens Renaissance Education is a framework for building a culture where teachers love their jobs and students thrive in school. Renaissance helps schools across the country achieve tangible results through strengthening educator morale, academic achievement and character development. Founded in 1988 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., for more information visit www.jostensrenaissance.com.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens, a trusted partner within the academic and achievement space, provides products and services that help its customers celebrate meaningful milestones. The company's product assortment includes yearbooks, publications, custom-crafted jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12, collegiate and professional sports markets. Jostens was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. Visit jostens.com for more information.