Liberty Language Services Earns ISO and ASTM Certifications for Quality in Translation and Interpretation

TYSONS, Va., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Language Services is proud to announce its recent achievement of four internationally recognized certifications that underscore its ongoing commitment to excellence, quality, and professionalism in the language services industry. The newly awarded certifications include:

ISO 17100 – Translation Services – Requirements for Translation Services

– Translation Services – Requirements for Translation Services ISO 18587 – Post-Editing of Machine Translation Output

– Post-Editing of Machine Translation Output ISO 18841 – Interpreting Services – General Requirements and Recommendations

– Interpreting Services – General Requirements and Recommendations ASTM F3130 – Standard Practice for Language Service Companies

These certifications reflect Liberty’s dedication to adhering to the highest global standards in translation, interpreting, and machine translation post-editing services.

"These certifications mark a major milestone for Liberty and reaffirm our commitment to delivering language services that meet rigorous international benchmarks," said Timothy Worster, CEO of Liberty Language Services. "As the demand for reliable, high-quality language services grows across industries, our clients can trust that we are operating with integrity, professionalism, and a deep respect for global best practices."

What These Certifications Mean

ISO 17100 ensures that Liberty’s translation services meet strict requirements regarding quality assurance, translator qualifications, project management, and client communication, providing a consistent and professional standard across all projects.

ISO 18587 reflects Liberty’s capabilities in post-editing machine translation (MT) output, an increasingly important service in the digital age. This certification confirms that Liberty follows a rigorous process to ensure that machine and AI-generated translations are accurate, human-reviewed, and appropriate for their intended use.

ISO 18841 sets the global standard for interpreting services, outlining qualifications, ethics, and service delivery expectations for interpretation. This certification solidifies Liberty’s commitment to delivering ethical, culturally competent, and accurate interpretation in all settings.

ASTM F3130, a U.S. standard specifically for Language Service Companies, establishes best practices for service delivery, client relations, staffing, and data management. It demonstrates Liberty’s operational excellence and reliability in both public and private sector partnerships.

A Commitment to Raising the Bar in Language Access

Liberty Language Services has long served clients in healthcare, legal, education, government, and business sectors with a focus on professionalism, responsiveness, and cultural sensitivity. These certifications not only affirm the company’s industry leadership but also provide clients with an added layer of assurance regarding service quality and compliance.

"We are proud to demonstrate that our operations align with internationally recognized standards," said Silvia Villacampa, Managing Director at Liberty. "These certifications validate the work we do every day to support our partners and their multilingual communities. It’s about delivering on the promise to remove barriers to communication and provide quality language solutions."

About Liberty Language Services

Liberty Language Services is a leading provider of interpretation, translation, and language access solutions. Serving clients nationwide in over 300 languages, including American Sign Language (ASL), Liberty is known for its commitment to professionalism, innovation, and client satisfaction. The company also operates the Academy of Interpretation, offering nationally recognized interpreter training and credentialing programs.

For more information about Liberty Language Services or its certified offerings, please visit www.libertylanguageservices.com or contact:

Media Contact:

Liberty Language Services

(888) 746-9108 x 3

svillacampa@libertylanguageservices.com

www.libertylanguageservices.com

