Social Media and the Workplace Best Practices and Recruitment Training Course (ONLINE EVENT: September 17, 2025)

Dublin, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Social Media and the Workplace: Best Practices and Recruitment Insights Training Course" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Social media is part of life, and most of our employees will have personal social media accounts. Are you aware of the risk that an employee could post something on their personal account that brings the employer into disrepute, or goes against company policy in some way? Do you know what you can do about it?



If an employee is posting about your company on their personal social media account in their own time, can we do anything about this? What's the best way to manage this situation legally and fairly?

Part one of this webinar starts by exploring this issue, looking at a number of the many cases relating to social media abuse that have been brought to the Employment Tribunal. The expert trainer will identify what an employer can and cannot do, and what should be put into a social media workplace policy.

We will also explore the question of monitoring. To what extent can employers check what employees are doing? In exploring this, we will also consider the use of company internet and emails.

Part two moves on to think about the way that the employer can use social media in the recruitment process. Is it acceptable to check a job applicant against an internet search? If that does identify something of concern, what can we do? Again, the expert trainer will explore what should go into a company social media account.

Case studies and real-life examples will be used throughout this course to help embed the learning. There will also be time for you to ask your specific questions.

Benefits of attending

Understand the limitations of the employer in relation to personal social media use

the limitations of the employer in relation to personal social media use Learn how to address breaches of social media policy

how to address breaches of social media policy Examine the impact of latest case law and damage to reputation

the impact of latest case law and damage to reputation Explore ways to legally monitor employee online activities

ways to legally monitor employee online activities Get to grips how to use social media for recruitment

how to use social media for recruitment Consider the contents of your social media policy and its relevance

Who Should Attend:

Managers and supervisors

HR professionals

Marketing and communications personnel

Legal and compliance officers

IT executives

Key Topics Covered:

What the employer can, and cannot, ask the employee to do with reference to their personal social media use

Social media policy compliance

Access to personal accounts?

Public and private posts

What is meant by 'damage to reputation'?

Perception and impact

Legal and ethical violations

Addressing breaches of the social media policy - when to dismiss

Severity of the breach and impact on the workplace

Consistency of policy enforcement

An exploration of relevant case law

Monitoring the online activities of employees

Legal compliance

Policy clarity

Balanced approach

Using social media in the recruitment process

Candidate screening

Brand promotion and attracting candidates

Legal and ethical considerations

The content of a social media policy

Clear guidance for employees

Ways to mitigate against the risks associated with social media use

Promoting responsible use

Certifications:

CPD: 3 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b6jusd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.