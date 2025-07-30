Syensqo completes the third tranche of its €300 million Share Buyback Program

Brussels, Belgium – July 30, 2025 17:45 CET

Syensqo SA is pleased to announce the successful completion of the third tranche of its share buyback program (the “program”), launched on February 27, 2025 and concluded on July 30, 2025.

Since February 27, 2025, a total of 784,328 shares were purchased, representing approximately 0.75% of the Company's outstanding shares. These acquired shares are expected to be cancelled. Until then, they will be held in treasury. 445,001 have already been cancelled on May 9, 2025.

Over the duration of the third tranche, Syensqo invested a total of EUR 50 million at an average purchase price of EUR 63.75 per share.

Final update of the third tranche

In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations, Syensqo SA (“Syensqo” or the “Company”) hereby discloses certain information in relation to its Share Purchase Program, announced on September 30, 2024.

Syensqo announces that it has repurchased 3,434 Syensqo shares in the period from July 28, 2025 up to and including July 30, 2025, as follows:

Date of purchase Market / MTF Number of shares Average price paid (€) Total (€) Lowest price paid (€) Highest price paid (€) 30-Jul-25 CEUX 1,894.00 69.72 132,055.55 69.40 69.88 30-Jul-25 XBRU 1,540.00 69.65 107,253.45 69.18 69.86 Total 3,434 239,309

As of July 30, 2025, the Company held in treasury a total of 1,540,858 Syensqo shares, as follows:

143,455 Syensqo shares acquired in the framework of the third tranche of the Share Buyback Program;

746,031 Syensqo shares acquired in the framework of the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP) share purchase program that was completed on October 23, 2024;

on October 23, 2024; 651,372 Syensqo shares are held by Syensqo Stock Option Management SRL (“ SSOM ”), a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of the Company.

Contacts

