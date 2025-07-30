Aircraft Fuel Pumps Market is Forecasted to Reach US$2.0 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft fuel pumps market size was valued at US$1.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$2.0 billion by 2034, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft fuel pumps market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$1.5 billion Market Size in 2034 US$2.0 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.3% during 2024-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2034 US$19.1 billion Leading Aircraft Type Commercial Aircraft Leading Pump Type Fuel Booster Pumps Leading Application Type Engine Feed Systems Leading Technology Type Electric Motor-Driven Pumps Leading Category Type Positive Displacement Pumps Leading End-User Type OEMs Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Fuel Pumps Market:

The global aircraft fuel pumps market is segmented based on aircraft type, pump type, application type, technology type, category type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type –

The aircraft fuel pumps market is segmented into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, regional aircraft, business jets, and helicopters.

Commercial aircraft are estimated to remain the biggest and the fastest-growing aircraft type of the aircraft fuel pumps market during the forecast period .

. Rising global air travel demand, especially in emerging economies. Increasing passenger traffic is driving airline fleet expansion, particularly for narrow-body and wide-body jets, each of which relies on multiple fuel pumps. This directly boosts demand for fuel pump systems in commercial aviation.

Based on pump type –

The market is segmented into fuel transfer pumps and fuel booster pumps.

Fuel booster pumps are expected to remain the most preferred pump on the market during the forecast period .

Critical role in ensuring reliable fuel delivery from the aircraft’s fuel tanks to the engine, especially during demanding phases like takeoff, climb, and rapid altitude changes. These pumps maintain consistent pressure and prevent fuel starvation, making them indispensable for both safety and performance. One of the biggest reasons for their dominance is their necessity across all aircraft types: commercial, military, and general aviation. Regardless of the aircraft's size or mission, fuel booster pumps are required to maintain optimal engine performance and prevent cavitation, especially when fuel tanks are not located above the engine level. Their universal application makes them a core component of virtually every fuel system.

Based on application type –

The market is segmented into engine feed system, fuel transfer system, fuel tank, APU, and jettison system.

The engine feed system is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate, securing its dominance in the market during the forecast period.

They are essential for delivering fuel directly from the tanks to the engines with the precise pressure and flow required for safe and efficient engine operation. These systems form the backbone of the fuel supply chain, ensuring consistent engine performance under all flight conditions.

Based on technology type –

The market is segmented into engine-driven, electric motor-driven, and other technologies.

Electric motor-driven pumps are expected to have higher acceptance throughout the forecast period .

They offer superior efficiency, precise control, and integration with modern aircraft electrical systems. As aviation moves toward more electric and hybrid-electric architectures, these pumps are becoming the preferred choice for fuel management across all aircraft categories.

Based on end-user type –

The market is segmented into OEM and aftermarket.

OEM is projected to remain the dominant and fastest-growing end-user of the market during the forecast period .

OEMs hold the market because they are directly responsible for integrating fuel pump systems into new aircraft during the manufacturing process. As global demand for new, fuel-efficient aircraft rises, OEMs play a central role in driving the adoption of advanced fuel pump technologies.

One of the biggest reasons for their dominance is the surge in commercial and military aircraft production to meet growing air travel and defense needs. Major OEMs like Boeing, Airbus, and Lockheed Martin are scaling up deliveries, and each new aircraft requires multiple, highly specialized fuel pumps. This sustained manufacturing boom keeps OEMs at the forefront of fuel pump procurement.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market. This growth outlook is mainly attributed to the following–

Backed by its advanced aerospace infrastructure, strong presence of established OEMs, and significant defense aviation capabilities. The region is home to major industry players like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon Technologies, all of which drive substantial demand for high-performance fuel pump systems. These companies are deeply integrated into both the commercial and military segments, requiring advanced, reliable, and efficient fuel systems for a wide range of aircraft.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region, driven by a sharp increase in air travel, expanding airline operations, and rising defense modernization programs. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are heavily investing in both commercial and military aviation, creating a surge in demand for next-generation aircraft and associated components like advanced fuel pumps.



Aircraft Fuel Pumps Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing global demand for air travel.

The expansion of commercial airline fleets.

The ongoing development of military and defense aircraft.



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in the Aircraft Fuel Pumps Market:

The market is highly consolidated, with the top five players representing a humongous market share. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Eaton Corporation plc

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Crane Aerospace & Electronics (a division of Crane Co.)

Safran S.A.

Woodward Inc.

RTX Corporation (Collins Aerospace)

Honeywell International Inc.

Triumph Group

Weldon Materials, Inc

AeroControlex Group



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Fuel Pumps Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



