Augment Code Launches Easy MCP: One-Click Integration With CircleCI, MongoDB, Redis, Sentry, and Stripe

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Augment Code , the leading AI coding assistant built for software engineers working on large and complex codebases, today announced the launch of Easy MCP , a new capability that allows developers to integrate popular developer tools like CircleCI, MongoDB, Redis, Sentry, and Stripe with just one click. Available immediately through the Augment Code extension in VS Code, Easy MCP leverages the open Model Context Protocol (MCP) to stream rich runtime context directly into the company’s AI coding assistant—without the complexity of traditional setup.

AI-powered coding agents are reshaping how developers build software, yet many tools fall short of improving efficiency due to a lack of system awareness. Augment Code addresses this with its proprietary Context Engine, which streams live data—such as build logs, database schemas and error traces—directly into its core models. By applying real-time signals from across the stack, Augment delivers suggestions and agent runs that are context rich, accurate and production ready, helping teams move faster and deploy with greater confidence.

“Over the last few years, we’ve seen massive improvements in model size and general capabilities, but that alone hasn’t translated into meaningful gains for many engineering teams,” said Guy Gur-Ari, Chief Scientist at Augment Code. “What’s been missing is context. You can’t expect an assistant to help debug a failing test, automate a migration, or optimize a query if it has no visibility into your stack. Easy MCP changes that. It connects the dots between tools and AI with virtually no setup, and it’s the key to unlocking the next level of productivity.”

The launch also includes enhanced native integrations for Stripe and Sentry, offering deeper, more seamless access to error tracking and payment event data. By connecting build logs, database schemas, error traces, keyspaces, and payment flows, Easy MCP gives Augment Code the live awareness it needs to reason like an engineer with deep system knowledge. Developers can connect each tool by pasting an API token or approving OAuth, skipping the usual steps like digging through GitHub repos, configuring Docker, or editing JSON files.

Augment Code’s growing list of tool integrations underscores its commitment to helping developers build faster, smarter, and with fewer surprises in production. Developed in close partnership with leaders across the devtool ecosystem, Easy MCP integrations include:

CircleCI : Build logs, test insights, flaky‑test detection via the mcp-server-circleci.

Build logs, test insights, flaky‑test detection via the mcp-server-circleci. MongoDB : Data exploration, database management, and context-aware code generation via the MongoDB MCP Server.

Data exploration, database management, and context-aware code generation via the MongoDB MCP Server. Redis : Keyspace introspection, TTL audits, and migration helpers through the open‑source mcp-redis server.

Keyspace introspection, TTL audits, and migration helpers through the open‑source mcp-redis server. Sentry : Search issues, errors, traces, logs, and releases. Create RCAs and AI-Generated fixes with Seer.

Search issues, errors, traces, logs, and releases. Create RCAs and AI-Generated fixes with Seer. Stripe : Real‑time payment events, refund status, subscription metrics, and secure tokenization via Stripe's remote or local MCP servers (OAuth MCP in public preview).





“In a world where AI generates code at a breakneck pace, it's critical to get feedback about your work in real time, where you're working,” said Rob Zuber, CTO of CircleCI. “CircleCI's MCP server gives developers the ability to validate their code seamlessly within their IDE environment. Now, Augment's Easy MCP makes this powerful feedback loop even more accessible with just one click, ensuring that validation doesn't become the bottleneck in AI-driven development.”

To explore Easy MCP and unlock real-time context in your coding workflow, visit www.augmentcode.com.

About Augment Code

Augment Code is the leading AI coding assistant built for software engineers working on complex, very large codebases. Founded in 2022, the company emerged from stealth in 2024 and is backed by Sutter Hill Ventures, Index Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Innovation Endeavors and Meritech Capital. Augment’s AI platform uniquely understands an organization’s codebase, development approach and dependencies – creating team-level impact with contextual AI.

